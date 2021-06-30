Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones Fedora Sells For $300K

✖

The first night of a three day Hollywood prop auction at the Prop Store kicked off today and as noticed by THR, one of the biggest lots of the night was known other than a screen-worn fedora from the Indiana Jones series. Used by Harrison Ford in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the hat was sold for $300,000 to one lucky winner. A few other items from the franchise went up for auction as well including a production-used Clapperboard from Raiders of the Lost Arc (sold for $27,500), a Peruvian Temple Arrow (sold for $7,000), and a Harrison Ford-Signed Rolled One-Sheet for Raiders (sold for $3,000).

A GIGANTIC congratulations and thank you to the winning bidder behind the $375,000 sale (with buyer's premium) on the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom fedora! #PropStoreLiveAuction #IndianaJones https://t.co/edzEUe39E7 pic.twitter.com/zYqxNXPJsy — Prop Store (@propstore_com) June 29, 2021

Production is ongoing on the fifth movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, with Ford once again wearing the iconic fedora and wielding his whip. News came earlier this week that the actor was injured while rehearsing a scene at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom. Details about his injury remain unclear but it was reportedly to the 78-year-old actor's shoulder. Walt Disney Pictures released a statement saying: “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Indiana Jones 5 will be directed by James Mangold from a script he wrote with Jez & John-Henry Butterworth, the film will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip without franchise creators George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. That said, he's still committed.

"I don’t really want to give (the audience) what they want to see," Ford previously explained to Hey U Guys. "I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. I think they’re used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we’re in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we’ve got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we’re determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022.