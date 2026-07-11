It Took Fans Forty Years to Want These “Dune” Action Figures, But Now They’re a Collectors’ Item

Star Wars caught everyone off-guard. The 1977 space opera was a risk for studio 20th Century Fox and for director George Lucas, and one that didn’t look like it would pay off. In the cynical, hard-edged seventies, a big-budget science fiction film based on Flash Gordon and Buck Rogers seemed too old-fashioned to succeed. No company wanted to lose money on a product line built around a sure-to-be box office dud – except for Kenner. Kenner took the risk of purchasing the Star Wars license, and when Star Wars broke box office records, Kenner had exclusive rights to the single hottest toy property on the market.

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Every studio spent the next decade trying to recapture Star Wars’ success, and every toy company leapt at the chance to license these next-big-things. In 1984, this took the form of Universal’s epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, one of the books that helped inspire Star Wars. Licensors signed on by the droves, leading to such bizarre tie-in products as a Dune coloring book and trading cards. The most elaborate was a full line of Dune action figures and vehicles from LJN toys. When the film became a box office bomb, this ill-judged array of merchandise languished on shelves. Until 2021. With the massive success of Denis Villeneuve’s two-part Dune remake, these Dune toys that no one wanted are suddenly highly collectible. And next week, one fan can build an instant collection through this Heritage Auctions lot.

The History of LJN’s Dune Toys

LJN Toys was relatively new to action figures in 1984. The company was founded in 1967, and found modest success in the seventies with low-cost TV and celebrity tie-in dolls, die-cast vehicles, and games. They had a major windfall in 1982 when they acquired the license for E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial after larger companies like Kenner passed on it. Emboldened by their success, LJN branched into more movie tie-in lines, acquiring the master license for two films that looked poised to be the big hits of 1984: Dune and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

LJN went all-in for Dune, developing an ambitious toyline of action figures, vehicles, and role-play items that they promoted heavily to retailers in the winter of 1984. The LJN promotional catalog shows several products that never made it to market, including action figures of Gurney Halleck and Jessica Atreides. Other unproduced items included a Harkonnen Ornithopter and a “weapons giftset” with a Fremen pistol and crysknife. Interestingly, the catalog lists but does not include photos of LJN’s Sandworm, “due to confidentiality,” meaning that Universal did not want the Sandworm design made public before the film’s release.

The Toys That Made it to Retail – And a Couple More that Didn’t

LJN produced six action figures for Dune, designed at a bizarre five-inch scale that works with their Indiana Jones toys and absolutely nothing else on the market at the time. These included Paul Atreides, Stilgar, Baron Harkonnen, the Beast Rabban, Feyd al Rautha, and a generic Sardaukar Warrior. Feyd is the most desirable of the set because of his likeness to actor Sting, making the figure notable to fans of the musician and general pop culture collectors.

LJN’s Sandworm was a 14” bendable figure, made from foam rubber with a wire armature to facilitate its articulation. Some promotional materials indicate that a plush Sandworm was also considered, though this never made it to the manufacturing stage, and the aforementioned confidentiality agreement means that no advance promotional pictures of a prototype were solicited.

Vehicles were produced at two scales: a “Spice Scout” in scale with the action figures, and 4” motorized “Rough Riders.” The Rough Riders were part of a more expansive LJN toyline, battery-powered driving vehicles, distinguished by four-wheel drive that let kids play with them on surfaces that weren’t tables or hardwood floors. LJN licensed some of the most iconic TV vehicles of the decade for the Rough Riders range, including The A-Team, Knight Rider, Airwolf, Magnum P.I, and The Dukes of Hazzard. The action figure-scale Spice Scout is the rarest of the LJN Dune toys that saw production, ordered in extremely limited quantities by retailers because of its size and price point. In box, they can sell for up to $250.

LJN’s Dune Figures Have Finally Found Their Audience

Retailers made the right call in passing on the Spice Scout: the Dune figures lingered on store shelves for years, even at closeout prices. The film was too bizarre for mainstream audiences (it was directed by David Lynch, after all), and too streamlined an adaptation for fans of the novel. Even toy collectors had little interest in the figures, which turned into a rarity at collectible stores and conventions because there wasn’t a market for them. However, Villeneuve’s Dune remake revived interest in Lynch’s original film – and finally created demand for these toys.

The lot being sold through Heritage consists of carded samples of the Rabban and Sardaukar figures, three Rough Riders vehicles, and a mint-in-box Spice Scout. The inclusion of the Spice Scout is sure to drive the auction’s price, despite Heritage’s cheeky note in the listing that, unfortunately, “David Lynch figure not included.”

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