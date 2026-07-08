New Dune: Part Three Trailer Reveals Explosive Footage From Franchise Finale

This December sees the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, but, as most cinephiles know, that isn’t the only high-profile studio tentpole looking to make a splash at the box office this holiday season. Opening on the same day as Doomsday is Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated Dune: Part Three, billed as the conclusion to the director’s critically acclaimed sci-fi trilogy. The film promises to be a big-screen spectacle unlike anything viewers have seen, taking cues from Saving Private Ryan as it tells a sweeping and gripping war story. Back in March, audiences were treated to the first look at Dune: Part Three, which was fittingly epic. Now, the next trailer has been revealed.

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Today, Warner Bros. released the latest Dune: Part Three trailer, showcasing more explosive footage from the series finale. Watch it in the space below:

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