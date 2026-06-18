One of the Highest-Grade Copies in Existence of This “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Villain’s First Appearance is Available on eBay Right Now

The older a comic is, the exponentially more difficult it is to find one in near-mint condition. That’s what makes high-grade silver age comics of any kind such a coveted collectors’ item, with issues graded at 8.0 or higher selling for hundreds or thousands of dollars more than their lower-grade or ungraded counterparts. All of this becomes even more true when the issue in question is the first appearance of a major character, already a rare and coveted commodity, especially as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to make more and more obscure Marvel Comics heroes and villains into household names.

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The first appearance of Spider-Man villain Scorpion has seen a “spike” in value in recent months, ahead of his long-anticipated live-action debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Played in the film by Michael Mando, Spider-Man fans have been waiting to see Mac Gargan suit up as Scorpion since his out-of-costume cameo in a post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tracking sites like Key Collector have reported a substantial rise in the sale of Scorpion’s first appearance, and at record-breaking prices. Now, one eBay seller has made available a graded 9.8 near-mint copy of this issue – one of only four copies in this condition in existence.

What Makes This Comic So Valuable?

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Mac Gargan debuted in issue nineteen of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s groundbreaking inaugural Amazing Spider-Man run, becoming Scorpion the following issue. Gargan was a private detective hired by J. Jonah Jameson to learn the secret behind Peter Parker’s remarkable photographs of Spider-Man in action.

Subsequently, Jameson rehired Gargan to serve as a guinea pig for a scientist’s experimental formula. Jameson hoped that Farley Stillwell’s serum (which was able to artificially induce genetic mutation) would create a super-hero that would at last free New York from the menace of Spider-Man. The serum works, turning Gargan into Scorpion, complete with an armored exoskeleton equipped with a powerful mechanical tail. Predictably, Scorpion becomes a worse threat than Spider-Man and a regular thorn in the Web-Head’s side.

Mac Gargan has posed his greatest threat to Spider-Man (and the Marvel Universe at large) in another identity altogether: that of Venom. Gargan bonded with the Venom symbiote in a 2005 issue of Marvel Knights: Spider-Man, and joined Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers the following year. After four years on the Dark Avengers as Venom, Gargan was separated from the symbiote in a battle with Spider-Man and Warbird.

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Gargan returned to his Scorpion identity the following year, gifted a new and improved costume by Alistair Smythe. Scorpion wasn’t the only super-villain J. Jonah Jameson helped spawn: Smythe’s father had been disgraced and driven to madness for his part in helping Jameson develop the Spider-Slayer robots. Alongside Smythe’s army of Spider-Slayers, Scorpion joined Smythe in his mission of revenge against Jameson.

Though this revenge plot failed, Scorpion has remained dedicated to eliminating Jameson and Spider-Man, keeping him in conflict with the wall-crawler to this day (most recently facing off against Miles Morales in 2024).

This long and storied comics history is itself cause for a Marvel Comics fan to get excited over a rarity like a mint copy of Scorpion’s first appearance, but no doubt it will be the excitement over his impending leap to the big screen that drives this sale. While the 35k asking price is steep, it is a bargain compared to the last verified sale of this book in this condition: in 2021, a copy sold for a record-breaking $65,000.

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