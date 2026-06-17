New Trailer Has Marvel Fans Convinced Brand New Day Will Be the “Best Spider-Man Movie” of All Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its fair share of ups and downs during the Multiverse Saga, but the franchise is still home to some of the most anticipated movies of the year. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be perhaps the biggest release of the summer, continuing Peter Parker’s story after the emotional ending of No Way Home. With just over a month to go before the film’s premiere, a new trailer was recently released, shedding more light on the story, MCU connections, and Peter’s arc. It’s safe to say the footage has gone over very well with fans, as some are convinced we could be on the verge of seeing one of the all-time great comic book adaptations.

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In the wake of the new Brand New Day trailer release, fan reactions are unsurprisingly circulating online. Viewers are very excited by what they see, feeling that Brand New Day has a chance to be the best Spider-Man film yet. Check out a sampling of responses in the space below:

Yeah this might be the best Spider-Man movie yet. This looks so much better than the previous 3 movies in basically every way. — SweatyFlops オーステン (@SweatyFlops) June 17, 2026

i'm so excited to see this movie this gonna be one the best spider man movies pic.twitter.com/LobMjoz8Gb — rex william (@retrowilliamrex) June 17, 2026

Spidey fans are winning pic.twitter.com/DeTCEKivKC — Blip (@BlipHP) June 17, 2026

Looking a little Sam Raimi-esque — Odyssey Comics (@OdysseyComicsX) June 17, 2026

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Every new look at this movie just raises the hype level another notch. 🕷️🔥

Incredible stuff — Damian 🦅 (@Damian_onX_) June 17, 2026

Can Brand New Day Be the Best Spider-Man Movie Yet?

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

If Brand New Day is going to become the best Spider-Man movie ever made, it’s going to have to beat out some top-tier competition — including its direct predecessor. Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the signature highlights of the Multiverse Saga, bringing together multiple Spider-Man actors for a special cinematic event that somehow found the proper balance between fan service and poignant storytelling. As fun as it was to see the likes of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and more reprising their classic roles after so many years, No Way Home wouldn’t have worked nearly as well as it does without the strong emotional core of Peter, his friends, and Aunt May. No Way Home lived up to the hype and then some, setting the bar incredibly high for the follow-up.

A couple of fans have pointed out that Brand New Day feels reminiscent of the Sam Raimi trilogy, which calls Spider-Man 2 to mind. More than two decades after its debut, some believe Spider-Man 2 is still the best Marvel movie of all time. In many ways, it perfectly encapsulates what makes the web head such an iconic character, depicting Peter Parker’s struggles as he tries to balance his personal life with his superhero responsibilities. That’s always been an integral part of the core ethos of Spider-Man, and Raimi brilliantly brought it to life in his first sequel. In addition to perfectly portraying Peter’s turmoil, Spider-Man 2 is elevated by Molina’s Doc Ock, who remains one of the greatest Marvel movie villains. The animated Spider-Verse movies also have a claim to the title of best Spidey film, wowing audiences with their creativity, stunning visuals, and powerful narratives.

Marvel fans are understandably excited about Brand New Day, but predictions about it becoming the best Spider-Man movie yet aren’t completely unfounded. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (who has a strong MCU track record with Shang-Chi and Wonder Man), Brand New Day is aiming to return Spider-Man to his roots, crafting a street-level story about Peter dealing the the pressures and obligations of being New York’s protector. As revealed in pages from the Brand New Day script, Peter is living an extremely isolated existence, which takes a tremendous toll on his health. The stage is set for a captivating character arc about rediscovering the value of connections and realizing you don’t need to do everything on your own. In a way, that harkens back to Raimi’s films, as the story will strike a balance between superhero spectacle and intimate character moments that get audiences invested in what’s happening.

Outside of Peter’s journey, Brand New Day sports plenty of other exciting elements. We’re finally getting the return of Savage Hulk in the MCU. There’s a plethora of villains (some of whom will be relegated to a montage showing what Spider-Man has been up to in the years since No Way Home). Sadie Sink’s character continues to be one of the biggest mysteries, especially since there are signs she has a larger role to play in the MCU moving forward. There are a lot of moving pieces for Cretton to keep tabs on, and we’ve seen Spider-Man movies fall apart trying to do too much. But there are plenty of reasons to look forward to Brand New Day, and if everything is executed properly, then perhaps we’ll have a new best Spider-Man movie.

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