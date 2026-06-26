Over 1,100 Iconic G.I. Joe Toys Are Heading to Auction, Including At Least 12 All-Time Grails

The official G.I. Joe collection of former Hasbro executive Derryl DePriest is official on sale now. A legend among G.I. Joe collectors, DePriest is a lifelong collector; he penned The Collectible G.I. Joe: An Official Guide to His Action-Packed World, and went on to become Vice President of Global Brand Management at Hasbro. He’s played a major role in the franchise’s success, helping organize and publicize events, and now a stunning 1,100-strong collection is officially on sale.

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Heritage Auctions‘ “G.I. Joe Absolute: An American Icon” sale is timed to coincide with the United States’ 250th anniversary, and will go live on July 12, 2026. The bulk of these items hail from DePriest’s collection, but some are from other consignors – including prototypes from Hasbro’s Brian Wilk. All in all, this is a unique auction, featuring many items that have never been up for sale before – meaning there are few direct comparisons. The auction includes some major collector grails:

You can check out all 12 highlighted grails on the Heritage Auction website, along with full product information.

There’s Never Been a G.I. Joe Auction Quite Like This Before

This collection is absolutely unique, in large part because it includes a range of items that were never widely circulated. Take, for example, the Terror Drome and Firebat playset; this unopened example is one of only four graded examples noted for this version and the second highest ever graded by AFA. Because it was uncirculated, the playset was opened for grading by the auction house itself, and it is accompanied by the original packaging. It even includes a dedication to then-Hasbro Design Director Steve Reiss, underscoring its place in G.I. Joe history.

The General Flagg prototype was part of the development process, carefully hand-painted; as a paint master, it served as a three-dimensional color reference for the production figure, with a paint scheme and sculpt that closely match the final released General Flagg. There are also examples of inserts, such as cover art for an “Operation: Deep Six” range sold in 1988. A personal favorite is the Defiant space vehicle launch complex, released as a Series 6 vehicle in 1987; this was a key toy in G.I. Joe history, pushing the franchise towards space exploration (and, ultimately, embracing elements of sci-fi).

One thing’s for sure; this is the auction every G.I. Joe collector has been waiting for. While the grails will surely command record prices, there will be something for everyone in this collection of over 1,100 items. Heritage is understandably excited about this auction, which launches on July 12.

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