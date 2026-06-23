34 Years Later, One Detail Turned This ’90s Batman Figure Into an $8,000 Collectible

For anyone who grew up in the 1990s, Kenner’s Batman: The Animated Series figures were a fixture of toy aisles, and usually easily obtainable for a little pocket money. After almost 35 years, some of those figures would now set you back the price of a second-hand car, including an incredibly elusive version of the Dark Knight himself, which just sold for almost $8,000 on eBay.

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The figure itself is not a fabled prototype or a one-off error, but just a standard production Combat Belt Batman figure that was released in their thousands in 1992 when the series became an instant Saturday-morning hit with superhero fans. So, what gives this version of the figure its hefty price tag? It really comes down to the rare packaging and its incredible UKG grading of 90, which sets it apart from other similar items that have survived the years undamaged in their boxes.

This Combat Belt Batman Is One of the Rarest Animated Series Figures Available

Batman: The Animated Series is considered by many to be one of the best Batman screen adaptations ever made, delivering a noir-tinged cartoon that redefined what a superhero show for children could look like. Naturally, such a popular show came with a huge range of action figures, which paired various iterations of Batman, each with their own gimmicks and accessories, with classic villains such as Two-Face, Riddler, Joker, and Penguin. Like any toy line of the last five decades, this resulted in many easily obtainable figures that now barely sell for double-figures and holy grails that DC collectors desperately want to get their hands on at any cost.

Vintage toys that have been graded by an official body always command higher selling prices when arriving at auctions, and this Combat Belt Batman has several important points that make it one of the most valuable toys based on Batman: The Animated Series that you will ever see come under the hammer. According to the seller, the 90% grading of the figure makes it the single highest graded version in European packaging that exists, and that is the detail to make serious collectors sit up and pay attention.

The rarity of items like this comes from the very nature of what it is; a toy. As Toy Story‘s Woody says, it is a child’s plaything. Most figures were torn open the moment they were paid for, but others were stored away without ever having a greasy finger placed on the shiny window display. Even these still-sealed relics of the past have a way of being damaged, though, whether through being stored in a damp place, or having the card bent. For a 90s toy to receive a 90% grading score is special, and adding in the less common packaging creates the perfect storm that we now know is worth in the region of $8,000.

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