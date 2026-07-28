Pokemon & Yu-Gi-Oh Fans Have a Limited Chance to Make Their Cards & Collectibles Even More Special

For anime fans, certain voice actors are simply iconic. Whether you know them by name or not, the actors behind some of the most beloved characters can take you right back to childhood with a single line. If you watched the original Pokemon anime or Yu-Gi-Oh! growing up like I did, you almost surely know the voice of Eric Stuart. He provided the English-language voice of Brock, James from Team Rocket, and Seto Kaiba himself. And right now, he’s signing Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards and other collectibles via the PSA Autograph Series.

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PSA’s Autograph Series offers fans a chance to get their trading cards and eligible collectibles signed, authenticated, and slabbed all in one go. If your favorite Brock, James, or Blue Eyes White Dragon card could get any more special, it’s surely by having the voice actor himself sign it. Here’s how to make it happen.

PSA Gives Fans a Chance to Get Their Trading Cards Signed by a Voice Acting Legend

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Normally, getting a trading card signed by someone like Eric Stuart requires heading to your nearest fan convention. Then, you have to pay an autograph fee and wait in line. Worth it if meeting the actor in person is part of the experience for you, of course, but not something everyone can easily pull off. This opportunity via PSA is a great way to get an authentic signature on your cards if the in-person convention experience isn’t in your future. As someone who grew up on Stuart’s portrayal of Brock, James, and Seto Kaiba, I have to admit I’m pretty tempted to dig out a card for him to sign myself. Good thing I recently rediscovered my childhood stash of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

If you want to get your cards signed by Eric Stuart, you’ll need to submit them to PSA by September 19th. In addition to trading cards, you can send other collectibles like posters or Funko POPs. You can choose to get them signed only, or signed and graded simultaneously. When you ship them out, you’ll need to submit them to PSA by the deadline, following the guidelines outlined via the PSA Autograph Series website.

This includes submitting the correct form and making sure your package only contains items that you wish to have signed. The collectibles need to be related to the signer in some way, or PSA could reject them. So do send your Blue Eyes White Dragon or Brock Trainer cards, but don’t send random items not clearly related to Stuart’s work. In other words, maybe not the time to try and combine your childhood love of baseball and Pokemon.

Courtesy of Konami

Like any PSA service, getting your cards autographed and authenticated will come at a price. Just how much it costs depends on whether you want it signed and graded or just signed, and what kind of collectible you send. Getting your Brock SIR signed and graded, for instance, will run you $135, whereas sending a Blue Eyes White Dragon Funko POP! for the same process will run you $145. All items will be slabbed/encapsulated by PSA to ensure they stay in the best condition and to preserve the autograph.

While it might not be quite the same as meeting the voice of Kaiba himself in person, this is a great way to make your trading card collection extra special. If there aren’t big fan conventions near you or if they’re inaccessible to you for any reason, this is a great alternative. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to come up with the perfect item to send in that will capture both my Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! memories from a very nerdy childhood.

Do you own any signed collectibles? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!