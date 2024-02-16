Yu-Gi-Oh! Fan Opens Old Pack and Finds the Holy Grail of Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards

The last time some packed a 1st Edition Blue Eyes White Dragon from the Legend of Blue Eyes White Dragon set, and did it on camera, was in 2018. This is at least what YouTube reveals. The holy grail of Yu-Gi-Oh! is very hard to unpack. Not only is a 1st edition set of Legend of Blue Eyes White Dragon very expensive, but you have a very slim chance of it containing a Blue-Eyes White Dragon. After six years, someone has finally done it again on camera. More specifically, a French Yu-Gi-Oh! collector that goes by the name SR4 LE MAUDIT on YouTube has done what every fan of the anime dreams of doing.

How much does a 1st edition Blue Eyes White Dragon from LOB cost? Well, it depends on the condition of the card, whether or not it has been graded, if it has been graded what grade it has received, and on the current market conditions which are changing all the time. It also depends on if it is a "wavy" print or a "glossy print." In PSA 10, the best grade you can receive, one just sold this year for $12,000. In 2021 though, one, a wavy print, sold for $85,000.

There are a few cards more expensive than this card, cards such as the Tournament Black Luster Soldier and the one-of-a-kind Tyler The Great Warrior, but there are only a few, and despite this, the 1st Edition LOB Blue-Eyes White Dragon is still considered the holy grail of Yu-Gi-Oh!. It is the card everyone wanted as a kid and the card every collector must have. And it is a card you do not see opened anymore because just opening 1st Edition LOB is a very expensive endeavor, and you could open many, many boxes and never see the card due to its pull rate. In the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, the video below is a little piece of history that you most likely won't see replicated for a while.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Did you have a 1st Edition LOB Blue-Eyes White Dragon back in the day? If so, how often do you kick yourself for not putting a bullet proof vest on it and locking it away in a safe?