After years of speculation, big changes behind the scenes, and a lot of arguments over exactly who should follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig, Amazon MGM Studios has finally announced Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. While this sinks in, there couldn’t be a better time to step back into the Bonds of the past with several lots in Heritage Auction’s Signature sale, which features weapons brandished by some of those who have already completed their service as the world’s best known spy. Pattinson will be the seventh actor to portray the character in an official Bond feature film, but for fans of his most recent predecessors, this auction has something that will put you in double-oh heaven.

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Up for auction are some stand-out weapons from Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan outings as Bond. This includes a grappling pistol used by Brosnan in GoldenEye, a Walther P99 from Tomorrow Never Dies and Die Another Day, along with a Walther PPK “drop gun” from Craig’s Quantum of Solace. All three of the weapons have starting bids of $8,000, but how much they actually sell for will wholly depend on who is bidding when the auction comes to a close at the beginning of December.For many, the most significant of these weapons is the GoldenEye piton grappling pistol from Brosnan’s 1995 debut as Bond. Used in the opening sequence of the movie, this was the very first weapon used by Brosnan’s Bond during his tenure of the role, and that could make it more significant for Bond collectors looking for that real talking point piece, even though it has undergone some restoration.

James Bond Fans Are Finally Getting a Glimpse of the Franchise’s Future

It is now five years since Daniel Craig brought his term as Bond to a close in the most spectacular and devastating way possible, bowing out as the character was killed off for the first time in the history of the franchise. This means that the next time we see Bond it will be with a completely fresh start under the direction of Denis Villeneuve for Amazon MGM Studios. Last week, it was finally revealed that Robert Pattinson will be the man stepping into the suave suits and polished shoes of the super spy, but the question still to be answered is what kind of Bond will Pattinson be and how will he compare to the almost flawless run of the Craig era. That is something that we don’t know just yet, but with Pattinson’s casting now being public, it will not be long before we discover more about the return of Bond in his, appropriately, seventh iteration.

In the meantime, every Bond fan has their favorite version of the character, from the classic and still untouchable Sean Connery original through to Craig’s gritty and “real” modern interpretation who broke many bond tropes and long-standing character rules in his five movies. While those movies are constantly being watched by new audiences on streaming, bringing a new actor in can always stir up interest in the older movies of the franchise. Pattinson’s casting has certainly got people talking about James Bond again after the long hiatus between Craig’s exit and the eventual announcement – with a big change made during that time as the franchise was fully bought out by Amazon MGM Studios. While opinions are currently split over the announcement, with some believing Pattinson is too well known to play Bond and others hailing him as the perfect addition to the line-up, we still have a while to wait before Pattinson finally makes his debut as the character in 2028.

What are your thoughts on the new James Bond casting? Let us know in the comments.