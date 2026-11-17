White smoke has emerged from MGM as a new James Bond has officially been revealed, with Robert Pattinson taking on the iconic role. The times are a-changing, though, because in years past the christening of a new 007 would have been a major event. Thanks to the character’s cultural status in the UK, massive press conferences used to be the thing to confirm a new actor for the part. Back in 2005, Daniel Craig arrived at his own press conference on board a battleship, while Pierce Brosnan became 007 at the Regent Palace Hotel. By comparison, Pattinson being confirmed via social media was just the first clue that things would be different this time around.

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Not only will Pattinson be taking on the part and bringing a new performance to the character after his announcement was distinct, but the team behind the scenes is different too. After ousting Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Amazon MGM has put Amy Pascal and David Heyman behind the series as its producers. Perhaps the biggest change that James Bond 26 will make is a subtle one, though; it’s just a one-word change that will be different from every other movie in the entire film franchise, and it’s all about who James Bond is working for: The King.

James Bond 26 Will Be the First to Acknowledge the King of England

Queen Elizabeth II began her reign as the monarch of the UK on February 6, 1952, just one year before the publication of the first James Bond novel, Casino Royale, and ten years prior to the first James Bond movie, Dr. No. That means that for the entirety of James Bond’s life as a fictional character in books and feature films, his career as a secret agent working for MI6 has been described with five words. These five words even became the title of one of the books and one of the best movies in the series: “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.”

On September 8, 2022, eleven months after the release of Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie, No Time to Die, Queen Elizabeth II passed away and was succeeded by her son, making him King Charles III. As a result, when Robert Pattinson’s James Bond makes his debut, he’ll not only be the first Bond from a new creative regime, but he’ll be the first ever to work “On His Majesty’s Secret Service.” This one-word change may not seem like a big deal in the slightest to some, but the fact that the change has been made at all speaks to not only the length of Elizabeth’s reign but how much it has defined things, even pop culture like James Bond’s career.

It’s worth noting that Robert Pattinson’s James Bond will be the first movie in the series to acknowledge this change to UK politics, but it’s technically not the first Bond story to do so. Earlier this year, the 007: First Light video game that arrived to critical acclaim back in May did the same thing. All that in mind, though, Pattinson being referred to with a job title that no other big-screen Bond has been given will immediately differentiate him from what’s come before. Beyond that subtle change, it remains to be seen how different the new film will be from what has come before it, but small details beget even bigger changes, and we could be in store for something distinct with the new Bond.