Signed Friday The 13th Hockey Mask Is A Horror Collector’s Dream and Fans Are Driving Up the Price

Jason Voorhees is a movie villain that has forever been cemented in pop culture. Alongside the likes of Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers, the hulking, indestructible killing machine of the Friday the 13th franchise is known to children who are too young to watch any of the movies and grandparents who were around when he first emerged from Crystal Lake. With that kind of generational span, there are many people out there willing to pay a decent price to own their piece of Jason history.

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There is naturally one item that symbolizes Friday the 13th more than any other: the hockey mask. Finding a screen-used mask worn by one of the several actors to have portrayed Jason since his 1980 debut is a holy grail for many collectors, but a recent Prop Store auction has revealed that replicas signed by franchise legend Kane Hodder are also a highly prized item. In fact, they are worth double the original estimate when the right people begin fighting it out in a bidding war.

Prop Store’s Planet Hollywood auction features dozens of items that have spent many years in the collection of the iconic restaurant. Among the posters, costumes, and Planet Hollywood branded signage, a promotional Jason Voorhees hockey mask made for Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood has attracted quite a bit of attention in the last few days as the time ticked down to the auction’s end. With a pre-sale estimate of $600 to $1,200, the mask seemed like a bargain, especially when considering it was signed by Hodder.

Kane Hodder is a Friday the 13th Fan-Favorite

Courtesy of Masterfully Macabre Entertainment

Hodder donned the hockey mask for the first time in that movie, one of four that he would star in, with his subsequent appearances running through to Jason X in 2001. That run made Hodder the definitive Jason for a generation of horror fans, and his association with the role is a large part of what gives this particular mask its appeal. It may never have been worn on camera, but Hodder’s signature makes it the next best thing in the eyes of collectors.

This has all culminated in the mask shattering its estimates to end on a bid of $2,268 after 14 bids. That amount may be a healthy upgrade on the low-end $600 it could have sold for, but it is a long way from Hodder’s screen-matched mask from Jason Takes Manhattan, which hit a previous Prop Store auction with a range of $25,000 to $50,000.

Prop Store auctions always attract a huge amount of interest. This one, being focused on the autographed memorabilia and rare collectables of Planet Hollywood, was always going to produce many higher-than-expected sales. The Friday the 13th mask may have sold for less than an unsigned replica of Darth Vader’s iconic countenance, which went for an incredible $20,000 after stalling around $4000 for hours before the auction’s end, but its sale does come at a time when Jason is finally making his way back into the world following years at the center of copyright battles that have prevented any new movies being made since 2009’s reboot.

Currently, new movies are being discussed, and A24-backed TV series Crystal Lake is set to debut in October on Peacock as the first major Friday the 13th project in over 15 years. Coming from Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller and starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees and Callum Vinson as a young Jason, the series can be the start of a new era for the franchise. With that comes even more memorabilia for collectors to fight over in the future, and proof that you can’t keep a good horror villain down forever.

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