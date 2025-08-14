First New Friday the 13th Story In 16 Years Finally Lands Online

The Jason Universe is finally here with the thirteen and a half minute vignette Sweet Revenge, and it’s absolutely enough to get fans of the Friday the 13th franchise excited for what is to come. It comes about as close as a modern project can get to recapturing the tone of the first four installments. It also has a fun new spin on Harry Manfredini’s score, particularly bringing to mind Manfredini and Fred Mollin’s work on Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood. Then there’s the design of Jason, which is right in line with the one seen in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter as opposed to the bulky Kane Hodder Jason or extra tall Ken Kirzinger Jason of Freddy vs. Jason.

The vignette is presented by Angry Orchard, and follows Eve (an excellent Ally Ioannides) as she, two friends, and her fiancé travel out to what appears to be a standard, tranquil waterfront cabin. She is told about the property’s bloody history by its owner and, shrugging it off, proceeds to take a leisurely canoe ride out on Crystal Lake. After an encounter with Jason she returns to the rented cabin to learn a heartbreaking truth, at which point Jason once more pops up to break some hearts of his own.

The short was helmed by Mike P. Nelson, who is also reviving the Silent Night, Deadly Night franchise later this year. If Sweet Revenge is any indication, that film will come equipped with some bloody, inventive kills.

Up next for the Jason Universe is Peacock’s Crystal Lake, which is set for release on that streamer at some point in 2026. It comes from Brad Caleb Kane, who is also co-showrunner on IT: Welcome to Derry, which will see the highly anticipated return of Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise the Dancing Clown. As for Nelson’s Silent Night, Deadly Night, that hits theaters on December 12th.

The full press release from Horror, Inc. is as follows: “One of horror’s most iconic figures is back and more brutal than ever! Jason Universe is thrilled to announce the release of Sweet Revenge, a chilling new vignette presented by Angry Orchard. Now available to watch on the Jason Universe YouTube Channel, this spine-tingling story resurrects Jason Voorhees in a fresh, terrifying light.”

“Written and directed by Mike P. Nelson (Silent Night, Deadly Night) and starring Ally Ioannides (Into the Badlands) as Eve and Schuyler White (Haunt) as Jason, Sweet Revenge delivers a mix of suspense, atmosphere and satisfying savage kills, all packed into 13 unforgettable minutes.”

“Whether you’re a die-hard slasher fan or just love a good, blood-soaked comeback, Jason’s return delivers the endless brutality and edge-of-your-seat tension horror lovers crave. Revenge has never tasted better.”

Head over to the Jason Universe YouTube Channel to watch Sweet Revenge. Check it out for a return to Camp Crystal Lake. Or, as it’s now called, Cabins at Crystal Lake.