Star Wars Fan Shows Off Grail Blister Pack Santa Cruz Skateboard, One Of The Last Pieces Of Merch Featuring Princess Leia’s Gold Bikini

Disney acquiring the rights for Star Wars was one of the most disappointing days in the fandom’s history. As with any major acquisition, Disney came in and changed the entire franchise, making Star Wars into what we know it as today. A lot can be said about whether it was good or bad for the franchise, but we’re going to focus on one of the things left behind after the takeover. Namely, Princess Leia’s iconic gold bikini. What was once a popular part of the original trilogy is now a relic of the past, except for some collectors.

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The Star Wars x Santa Cruz series of skateboards was one of the last few lines of merchandise to be produced before the Disney takeover. While that in itself would make these skateboards collectors’ items, one fan showed off the fact that they own a sealed version of the skateboard with artwork of Leia in her gold bikini on it. It’s one of the last pieces of Star Wars merch to feature this version of the princess, as Disney quietly stopped showcasing it in any way.

Santa Cruz’s Star Wars Collaboration Was One Of The Last Pieces Of Merch To Show Leia In Her Gold Bikini

As showcased on Reddit by OnlyProblem3134, this sealed, blister-packed skateboard is a Holy Grail when it comes to Princess Leia merch, primarily because we barely saw the gold bikini in any new products. The 2014 collaboration featured limited edition skateboards with artwork of Leia, Darth Vader, Han Solo, and Boba Fett. The fact that only a limited quantity were manufactured makes this item even more valuable to the right people. The collector could get a great price for it, since it’s sealed and in good condition.

Taking a look at the comments, we learn that even though this was a limited series, Santa Cruz, Disney, and Lucasfilm executives were given the first 100 pieces. This one being #54, makes it even more coveted, as the public wouldn’t have had direct access to it. While it’s toys and action figures that usually get all the attention, these skateboards are unique pieces of merchandise that some fans would love to add to their collection.

A quick glance at eBay reveals that there are a bunch of these Star Wars x Santa Cruz boards up for sale, but there are hardly any ones featuring this version of Leia. The only one that I did see is unsealed, has quite a bit of wear and tear on it, and is probably not part of the first 100 pieces, like this one. Even then, it’s going for $299.

How much would you pay for this sealed limited edition Princess Leia Star Wars x Santa Cruz skateboard? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!