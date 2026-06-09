Star Wars Fan Posts Epic (But Hilarious) Collection of His Vintage Action Figure Card Backs

Holding on to the packaging of something, especially when it’s expensive, is a very millennial trait. I kept the box for my PlayStation 5 for almost a year, and even the packs of some of my action figures in the hope that they might be worth a lot one day. Eventually, I came to realize that I was just being a hoarder and threw them all out. It’s true that some vintage collectibles are worth way more if they’re still packaged, but keeping the boxes after they’ve been removed doesn’t really hold any value.

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It’s perhaps with this same vain hope that one Star Wars fan has held on to the card backs of their vintage action figure collection. It’s not just a handful of them either; from the picture One_Wolf_2995 shared on Reddit, it looks like they’ve accumulated almost a hundred of them. They’ve also kept the little strips that come in the front of some of the packages, featuring the names of the figures. All of this was kept safe in a couple of boxes. However, after all these years, it seems they’ve come to a hilariously disappointing conclusion.

Star Wars Fan Realizes Their Action Figure Card Backs Aren’t Really Worth Anything

The collection itself is impressive. It features card backs of Star Wars action figures from across various lines, including a few from the Star Wars Comic Packs, which, as the name suggests, included comics with the figures. A quick glance at the collection reveals that they’ve got figures of big names like Darth Vader (albeit not the ultra-expensive first shot version), Princess Leia, Kit Fisto, and even a Clone Trooper. They even have one of Djas Puhr, which is a name I haven’t heard in a long time. However, it’s evident that the collector has a soft spot for Jango Fett, as I can spot a few strips with his name on it. Unfortunately, they came to the realization that these card backs aren’t really worth much at all.

As for why they’ve held on to these card backs, they revealed in the comments that they stopped collecting in 2012, but loved finding out character stats that used to be printed on them. Sadly, that’s no longer a thing with modern action figures. It seems they’re going to photograph these card backs before throwing them out. However, the millennial trait hasn’t left them entirely, as they mentioned that they’re still going to hold on to the boxes of their Star Wars vehicles.

While the action figures of the early 2000s haven’t seen their value skyrocket, those from the 1970s might fetch you a small fortune at auctions. For instance, a 1979 Kenner Boba Fett prototype just sold for $158,600 at Goldin Auctions. Perhaps if they’re willing to wait another 30 years, their action figures and even the card packs might actually be worth something similar one day.

How much do you think your action figure collection is worth? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!