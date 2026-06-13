Star Wars Fan Shows Off Their Massive Episode 1 Vintage Action Figure Collection, And It Features Almost Every Named Character

Few things have made a comeback like the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The movies were once slandered by fans, especially everything to do with Jar Jar Binks, but have now gained the appreciation they deserve. Perhaps its fans realising they judged too quickly, or The Clone Wars animated series, or even the terrible reception that the sequel trilogy received, but the hate for the first three movies in the timeline has all but disappeared. Fans have started to appreciate the music, choreography, cinematography and a lot more about Episode 1, 2, and 3, including the massive cast of characters.

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It’s true The Phantom Menace did have a huge cast of characters, some of which even die-hard Star Wars fans would find it hard to name. However, one fan has shown their love for the movie by accumulating a massive action figure collection featuring almost every named character from the movie, even the most obscure ones. Now, I’m as big of a Star Wars fan as the next person, but even I struggled to remember many of the characters in this fan’s collection. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if they sneaked in Glup Shitto.

Star Wars Fan’s Action Figure Collection Features Some Of The Most Obscure Characters From Episode 1: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars fan East-Door1122 showed off their massive sealed collection on Reddit, and it features all the big names from Episode 1. Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Padme, Darth Maul, Darth Sidious, and Jar Jar Binks are all there. However, it’s the next few slides that feature some of the more obscure characters from the movie. They have figures of Ody Mandrell and Gasgano, who were the other contestants in the Podracing scene, Adi Gallia, who was a member of the Jedi High Council, and Ric Olié, who was a pilot in the Royal Naboo Security Forces. Even Captain Panaka made it into the collection.

Some of the other interesting figures in the collection feature Watto, Captain Tarpals, Boss Nass, Chancellor Valorum, Rune Haako, and even Nute Gunray. However, looking closer at Nute, it seems there’s another package below, suggesting there are two of them! This entire line is from the Comm Tech series of Star Wars figures, which came with a chip featuring some of the character’s voice lines. I’m not sure if the chips still work, but it doesn’t look like the collector will open them up to find out.

However, it looks like they’re missing one character in their collection, Episode 1’s version of C-3PO without his iconic golden outer covering. I know because I have that one sitting on my shelf while I’m writing this.



Which other Episode 1 characters are missing from this massive collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!