Taylor Swift Just Created One of the Most Expensive Movie Collectibles in History

Taylor Swift can do wonders, on or off the stage. The magic of her music needs no explanation (only to the haters!). Over the last few years, we’ve learned more and more that her mere presence has a magical effect on an environment, whether it’s a major cultural event like a fashion show or gala, or sporting events like NFL football games, or (most recently), the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

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One industry that few people expected Taylor Swift to have a major influence on is the collectibles market. Sure, everyone expects Taylor Swift memorabilia to be worth its weight in gold as time goes on, and her achievements grow. However, no one expected that Taylor Swift would create one of the most valuable collectibles in the world, just by having a fangirl moment of her own – but that’s exactly what just happened.

Taylor Swift Just Created One of the Most Valuable Toy Story Collectibles Ever

Taylor Swift brought a Toy Story VHS to the Toy Story 5 red carpet to get it autographed by the cast 🥹 pic.twitter.com/GMUFC7DfiR — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) June 10, 2026

One recent cultural event Taylor Swift felt compelled to attend was Disney-Pixar’s premiere of Toy Story 5 in Los Angeles, earlier this week. While walking the red carpet at the premiere, Swift approached the stars of the series, Tom Hanks (the voice of Woody) and Tim Allen (the voice of Buzz Lightyear), with her own collectible: her VHS copy of the first Toy Story movie. She got it signed by the two of them, at least, and posed for photos with franchise newcomer Conan O’Brien (who voices the toilet-training tech toy “Smarty Pants”), as well as the entire voice cast, who showed up for the premiere.

Swift later performed at the event, having recorded the single “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. She also did a duet of the iconic Toy Story theme “You Got A Friend In Me” alongside singer Randy Newman, who has been in charge of the music for every single Toy Story movie that’s been released.

Why Taylor Swift’s Signed VHS Copy of Toy Story Is A Collector’s Dream

Disney – Pixar

First of all, that VHS that Swift owns looks to be in pretty good condition, so the memorabilia itself has good value (a 31-year-old copy of a movie), and the fact that it’s owned by one of the biggest pop stars ever certainly increases that value, exponentially. Add the signatures from Tom Hanks and Tim Allen (both signatures are valuable in their own right), and again, the value of that VHS instantly jumps by several exponents.

In short: we may not have an official apparisal on that Toy Story VHS yet, but you can bet savvy collectors are waiting in line for any opportunity to get it. The number of A-List famous hands that touched it, and the increasing rarity of the item itself, guarantee it will command one of the most expensive prices ever set for Toy Story merchandise.

Toy Story 5 will be released in theaters on June 19th.