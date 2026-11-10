The Spider-Man Comic Everyone Wants to Own Just Sold for $109K – and That Is Cheap Compared to Its Record-Breaking Sale 5 Years Ago

Vintage Marvel Comics are among the most sought after collectibles out there. Yet, out of all of Marvel’s colorful superheroes, there is one that stands above all of them when it comes to the value of their earliest appearances. Spider-Man is the most profitable superhero of all time, and even the most basic depiction of the character’s distinct red and black costume design is instantly recognizable. In a new Heritage Auctions sale, the web-slinger’s debut appearance has been attracting a lot of bidders yet again, with Amazing Stories #15 going under the hammer in a six-figure auction.

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The first appearance of Peter Parker’s crime fighting alter-ego on the front cover of the issue is one of Marvel’s most iconic images, and set the character on his journey to becoming the world’s biggest superhero. For anyone who collects comic books, there is no bigger grail than a high quality example of Amazing Stories #15. Of course the first appearances of Batman and Superman are also big deal, but there is something about Spider-Man that really speaks to the masses, and that has allowed his debut appearance to soar in price whenever it comes up for auction. Even a copy with a low grading can sell for around $30,000, but ones like the offering in Heritage’s auction, which has a grading of CGC FN/VF 7.0 Cream to off-white pages, sell for six figures every time. Yet, even though this one sold for $109,800, that was slightly disappointing compared to recent similar sales.

Predicting Amazing Stories #15‘s Value Is an Impossible Task

Although every comic book auction comes with an estimated value, those values are only as good as the people in the room (or online) when the auction reaches its conclusion. The valuation by Overstreet says that examples graded 6.0 have a value of around $62,000, while an 8.0 grading is expected to sell for $178,000. This sale item is right in the middle with its 7.0 grading, so the final price of around $110,000 is right about where it should have landed. Yet this is a comic book that has sold many times in the last few years, and this sale turned out to be the lowest hammer price of them all. Below are the recent sales of other 7.0 graded sales at Heritage.

Item / Description Grade Date Final Sale Price (w/Buyer’s Premium) Amazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC 7.0 Off-white to white pages FN/VF 7.0 Saturday, 26 September 2026 $122,000.00 Amazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC 7.0 Off-white pages FN/VF 7.0 Sunday, 25 June 2023 $126,000.00 Amazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC 7.0 Cream to off-white pages FN/VF 7.0 Sunday, 19 June 2022 $168,000.00 Amazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC 7.0 Off-white pages FN/VF 7.0 Thursday, 2 June 2022 $240,000.00 Amazing Fantasy #15 (Marvel, 1962) CGC 7.0 Off-white to white pages FN/VF 7.0 Sunday, 10 April 2022 $222,000.00

It is hard to say that a comic book that literally cost pocket money back in 1962 selling for over $100,000 is a disappointment. However, considering other versions with the same grading have sold for up to $240,000, the seller must feel a little stung, especially if they originally purchased their copy for one of those higher prices. This could simply have been an auction where the right people were not watching or able to bid at the close. Without at least two people bidding who really want to win the item, then an auction can stop dead well under the value it could reach if there is a back and forth in the final moments of the sale. While most vintage comic books continue to grow in price year on year, 7.0 graded copies of Amazing Stories #15 has strangely been dropping in price over the last four years. Will it bounce back? We will find out the next time this one hits the auction block.

How much would you pay to own a copy of Spider-Man’s first appearance? Let us know in the comments.