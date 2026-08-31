The Toys Aren’t the Only Things Star Wars Collectors Want Anymore and This Auction Proves It

Demand for vintage action figures and toys has skyrocketed in recent years. Whether that’s due to millennials having more disposable income or due to the trickle effect that Pokemon TCG cards have had on the collectors market, everyone wants to own vintage toys. Kenner’s vintage Star Wars line is arguably among the most popular action figure collectors items on the market, with some ultra-rare figures selling for millions of dollars, like the 1979 Rocket-Firing Boba Fett. With such a strong demand for these toys, a trickle effect is bound to take place, but just not in the way you thought it would. Since these Kenner toys are getting harder to find and more expensive, collectors have turned their attention to their promotional material.

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Take for instance this 1979 Kenner Star Wars Toy Center Shelf Talker Display that’s currently going for $450 at Goldin. It’s not more than a display ad that goes on shelves along with the action figures. It’s not like it features some great artwork or even pictures of the toys, it simply has the Star Wars and Toy Center logos, and a smaller Kenner logo next to them, along with a tiny image of Luke and Leia from the original poster. Sure, it’s rated pretty highly, with an AFA NM+ 85 grade, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s just a piece of cardboard that’s supposed to advertise the actual Kenner Star Wars action figures. But, of course, this is the collectors market, and an item’s value is pretty much decided by whatever collectors think makes it valuable.

Collectors Are Even Bidding On Display Ads For Kenner Star Wars Action Figures

If you think this is all a bit too much, this Kenner ad isn’t even the first one I’ve written about. A previous cardboard display ad that went on auction last month eventually sold for a whopping $22,636. That’s more than some of the most valuable Kenner Star Wars action figures themselves. However, this ad was at least in an interesting shape and featured the images of 32 of the figures, while the one that’s currently going at Goldin only features three logos on a starry black background. With five bids placed on it since it went live, its price might further increase, as there are over 14 days left till bidding ends. Even the starting bid of $350 has me absolutely baffled.

With collectors now even trying to get their hands on display ads of these vintage Kenner toys, it’s a wonder what they’ll go after next. We’ve already seen some empty action figure packaging and shipping boxes selling at auctions for decent amounts, and in time we might even see some people bidding on their original purchase receipts. If that’s not enough, maybe bids will soon start flying in for the shelves they were once placed upon as well. Regardless of where this eventually goes, there’s no denying that effect that Kenner’s vintage Star Wars figures had at the time, and continue to have in today’s collectors market. Who knows? Maybe this simple display ad will be worth five time its current price in a year from now.