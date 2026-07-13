Vintage Kenner Star Wars Action Figures Are So Popular Right Now That Even This Store Display Ad Is Going For $10,000

The price of vintage action figures has skyrocketed over the last few years. This is doubly so when it comes to toys from popular franchises like Star Wars. Before Disney and Hasbro, the biggest manufacturer of Star Wars toys was Kenner, whose vintage toys are now selling for thousands of dollars at auctions and online retail sites. However, when the demand for something increases exponentially, so does the price and demand of its peripheral items. For instance, this Kenner action figure stand recently went for $1,625, and it didn’t even come with any figures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While that may sound a bit far-fetched, it’s still understandable. Despite being merely a display stand, it was a limited-edition piece included in a retail offer, making it pretty rare. However, the rise in demand for vintage toys has also driven up the asking prices of certain related items. One of the most surprising instances of this is Hake’s putting up an advertising store display sign for auction. If you’re already in disbelief, wait till you hear what the starting bid price for it is.

An Advertising Display Sign For Vintage Kenner Star Wars Figures Has A Starting Bid Of $10,000

The advertising sign is a 1980 die-cut, bell-shaped piece of cardboard, showcasing the original 21 and 11 new Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back action figures by Kenner, and it has a starting bid of $10,000. To clarify any confusion you may have, yes, it’s a literal advertising signboard and doesn’t actually include any of the actual toys along with it. Why would someone pay so much money for an old piece of cardboard, you ask? Let me direct you to the Pokémon TCG collector community, where Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator nabbed $16 million earlier this year.

The advertising sign isn’t really that special either. It features 32 figures, including 11 new ones. However, what makes it valuable is that it is ridiculously rare. While customers and collectors would have preserved their beloved toys, most of the advertising material would have been discarded after the marketing campaign ended. This particular ad sign is not only rare but is also in great condition, getting an AFA 90 NM+ rating. It means you’re unlikely to find another one like it.

At face value, it seems almost ridiculous that someone would cough up over $10,000 for what’s essentially an old advertisement, but when you look at the products it’s advertising, they are some of the most sought-after vintage toys in the current collector’s market. After all, value is created by the collectors themselves, and, whether you like it or not, this piece of cardboard is as historical as the products it advertises.

Which of the Kenner Star Wars action figures featured on the ad do you own? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!