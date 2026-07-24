An Empty Box For A Fan-Favorite Star Wars Bounty Hunter Is More Valuable Than Most Vintage Kenner Figures, & It’s Not Boba Fett

When it comes to bounty hunters in movies, very few are as popular as Boba Fett from Star Wars. While he didn’t really stand out in many ways besides capturing Han Solo and getting swallowed by a Sarlacc in the original trilogy, he undoubtedly had the coolest armor, making him a fan-favorite. Eventually, we got an entire Mandalorian race and even a Boba Fett spin-off series due to his popularity. However, what you may have forgotten is that he wasn’t the only bounty hunter in the original trilogy.

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Along with Boba Fett, Darth Vader also hired Bossk, Dengar, 4-LOM, Zuckuss, and IG-88 to track down Luke, Leia, and Han. While they weren’t as successful, fans were pretty intrigued by the war droid-turned-bounty hunter, IG-88. His unique and slightly comical appearance piqued fans’ interest, but it wasn’t until 2019’s The Mandalorian that we could see what the model is capable of. With so much history behind the droid, you’d expect its vintage action figures to be highly coveted. However, it turns out even the empty box is valuable.

Kenner’s 1980 Star Wars IG-88 Box Is Going For $2,200 At Auction

Over on Hake’s Auctions, you’ll find several vintage action figures and toys on the lot. However, what caught my eye was this empty Kenner window box for the war droid, with a current bid price of $2,200. Firstly, it needs to be noted that this box isn’t for the regular 3.75-inch figures that Kenner is popularly known for. It belongs to a 12-inch variant of the droid, which wasn’t very common in the 1980s. While it would definitely be worth more with the action figure inside of it, what really makes this box valuable is that it was never used.

By now, you may have realised that items that never made it onto retail shelves are usually more valuable to collectors. This IG-88 box was likely sitting somewhere in the packaging factory before the action figure got discontinued, leaving it in a flat, but almost pristine condition, with an AFA 85 NM+ rating. Much like this vintage Kenner display ad that’s currently valued at over $17,000, this piece of cardboard and plastic could easily go for a price higher than some of the actual action figures. The collector’s market is indeed a confusing place.

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You can bet that the droid’s appearance in The Mandalorian definitely boosted the original $2,000 starting bid price up a bit. The model has become a fan-favorite after decimating raiders in the first season, and eventually going on to become one of Grogu’s caretakers.

Which is your favourite droid from the Star Wars universe? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!