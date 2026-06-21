The Amazing Spider-Man #194 Introduced An Iconic Thief To The Marvel Universe

We’re launching a comic book vending machine (check it out here), providing our readers with a new way to grow their personal collections and discover new favorites. Every comic is sourced from a local shop, and today we want to highlight one of our favorite finds that we’ve included in the machine: The Amazing Spider-Man #194 – the first appearance of Black Cat.

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There have been any number of iconic characters introduced in pages of The Amazing Spider-Man, especially when it comes to villains. Foes like Venom, the Green Goblin, Mysterio, and more have all started their careers in the pages of Spider-Man, and that was also true of one of the most famous thieves in the Marvel Universe. That thief is none other than the ever-so-cunning Black Cat, and her famous run started in The Amazing Spider-Man #194 in 1979.

Black Cat, aka Felicia Hardy, would instantly make an impact during her Amazing Spider-Man debut, and she managed to throw off the web-slinger in a variety of ways over the course of the issue. Black Cat made her debut in the story Never Let The Black Cat Cross Your Path, which featured an all-star team that included writer Marv Wolfman, artist Keith Pollard, colorist Ben Sean, and letterer John Costanza, and even in her first appearance, she would showcase the anti-hero elements that have made her so popular over the years.

The Amazing Spider-Man #194 Already Had Black Cat’s Classic Elements Locked In

There are many examples of a character being introduced without some of the elements that end up making them so iconic, and sometimes a first appearance feels like a completely different character than what they end up becoming. That’s not the case with Black Cat though, as even in her debut, Black Cat has many, if not all, of the elements that would go on to become her trademarks.

We see Black Cat start to assemble a top-tier heist team to break out her father from prison, showing her willingness to recruit and build a team to get the job done that would later present itself as a major factor when Felicia became a leader of organized crime. We see the effect of her bad luck powers on Spider-Man, and those powers have been used in a variety of ways over the years.

The biggest key element is her dynamic with Spider-Man. Black Cat has long been fascinated by Spider-Man, and while she flirts with him and lifts his mask to kiss him as a way of distracting him so she can escape, she’s still genuinely curious about him, and that dynamic has continued in the decades since. She’s always been a wild card in Spider-Man’s life, but also a tried and true friend and ally, even when Mary Jane was in the picture, and the beginning of all of that can be seen in this very first appearance.

The Amazing Spider-Man #194 Is A Great Pickup For Any Marvel Collection

Whether you are looking to complete your Amazing Spider-Man run or you specifically want to add Black Cat’s first appearance to your collection, The Amazing Spider-Man #194 is a key issue you’ll want to have. With the ComicBook Vending Machine, you could end up getting an 8.5-graded copy of the issue that was purchased directly from a local comic book shop. Good luck on your pulls, and let us know what you get!

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