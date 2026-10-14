You Can Buy an Actual Boba Fett Star Wars Movie Prop for a Fraction of the Price of His Rarest Action Figure

Collectibles have never been more desirable than when they come from a franchise as big as Star Wars. Over the last several years there has been a huge increase in the number of props from George Lucas’ space epic coming to auction, with prices rocketing into the millions for weapons made from broken tools and pieces of wire. While there are few props that can rival those worn or used on screen by the franchise’s father and son combo of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker, there are some other characters who always get their dues whenever any related memorabilia or vintage merchandise hits the auction block. One such piece sold in Propstore’s winter auction just last year for over $600,000 and is already going up for sale again next month in Heritage Auctions’ Star Wars auction. The item is the EE-3 carbine blaster rifle used by actor Jeremy Bulloch in his role as the world’s most-loved bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

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Listed with a starting price of a modest $100,000, the prop has been matched to certain scenes in The Empire Strikes Back, ensuring that the item is the exact one that appeared on screen at some pivotal points in the movie. What makes this particular weapon a highly coveted piece is that it is not one of several props made for the movie, but is a one and only piece that was used by Bulloch during filming. Other characters, and in Return of the Jedi, hero props usually had a solid, functioning piece to be used in close-ups, while lighter replicas were made for long-shots or action scenes where a heavier gun would not be practical. Built like many Star Wars props, the EE-3 was mostly constructed from real weapons and mostly comprised of a Webley & Scott No.1 Mark I signal flare gun that originated around the time of World War I. The body of the flare was modified with attachments and sci-fi elements to create Fett’s final weapon.

Boba Fett’s EE-3 Gun Will Not Sell For More Than His Infamous Action Figure

Star Wars has cornered many markets over the last half a century and while screen used props are a holy grail to many collectors, the sale price of this gun will seem like a bit of loose change compared to what other Boba Fett items can fetch when auctioned to the right room of bidders. The EE-3 could well match or exceed the $613,500 it sold for in Propstore’s Winter auction around a year ago, as despite these sales happening close together, original props from the original Star Wars trilogy do not usually come up for sale that often. Yet even if the hammer price were to jump up towards $1 million, that would still not be enough to beat the sale of the 1979 Kenner prototype action figure with the mythical “J-slot” firing mechanism that sold for a record $1.34 million in a Goldin auction in 2024.

The J-slot Boba Fett prototype was originally meant to be part of a mail-away campaign at the height of the franchise’s initial popularity in 1978. Kenner asked children to send off four proofs of purchase from other Star Wars toys in exchange for an unreleased bounty hunter figure. However, that Christmas a child tragically choked on a missile from a Battlestar Galactica toy set which used an almost identical mechanism to the Boba Fett figure. A quick decision by the Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall all such toys saw the original Fett figure’s design dropped. The version released had no mechanism and instead had the rocket secured onto Fett’s jetpack. That meant the very few prototypes of the original figure that remained became incredibly hard to find and can now sell for huge amounts of money, even more than a prop held by the actor who played the character in the movie.

Would you rather have Boba Fett’s screen-used prop or a five-inch Kenner action figure in your collection? Let us know in the comments.