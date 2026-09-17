This Kenner Boba Fett Action Figure Is Highly Sought After For One Very Small Reason

Kenner’s Star Wars line is probably among the most famous and most coveted vintage toys for collectors. The manufacturer was one of the first to get a license to create toys for the galaxy far, far away, and absolutely nailed it with the detailing, variety, and popularity of the line. While sealed versions of these toys in good condition tend to go for hundreds and even thousands of dollars, there are bound to be some that are more popular and valuable than others. Of course, not every figure can reach the heights of the rocket-firing Boba Fett which sold for a record $1.3 million, but there are some that have seen their value skyrocket for reasons besides the figure itself.

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Just a few days ago, Goldin sold a 1979 Kenner Star Wars Boba Fett figure for $8,500. Sure, it didn’t go for millions of dollars, but that’s still a significant amount for the regular collector. The AFA NM+ 80 figure came out before Boba Fett made his first original trilogy appearance in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and previously only appeared in the animated Star Wars Holiday Special. The character eventually became one of the most beloved characters from the franchise, despite having a limited role in the movie. However, the reason this figure’s value is so high has nothing to do with any of that. It’s actually related to the packaging; particularly, the card back. You see, this one features a 21 Back-A card back, which is exceedingly rare.

Kenner Boba Fett Figure With 21 Back-A Card Back Goes For $8,500 At An Auction

For the uninitiated, ’21-Back’ is code for the design and format on the back of the packaging. The ’21’ refers to the other Kenner Star Wars figures from the toy line that are advertised on the packaging. Much like the figures themselves, this format can have several variants, and this particular one is the ‘A’ variant. You know what happens when a newer variant of something launches: the previous one becomes harder to find, making it rarer and highly coveted among collectors. As for why there was a change on the card back, it was due to the fact that Kenner wanted to alter a few things on the bottom part of the card back. It’s not much, they just rearranged the format and added a disclaimer that the Jawa figures were not included in the Droid Factory play set. Better safe than sorry, I suppose.

This almost negligible revision led to a printing change in the card backs that caused a $8,500 valuation in the collectors market almost 47 years later. Talk about butterfly effect. As you probably know by now, collectors will find even the slightest reason to say an item is rarer than the next, boosting its value in the market. So, while the Boba Fett figure remained unchanged, this small revision on its card back has made the previous version a collector’s item among fans today. The final bid price makes it evident that it isn’t easy to find the 21-Back A card back figure anymore, especially in such good condition.