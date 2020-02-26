Spawn Cosplay Taken To A Whole New Level

Cosplay has come a long way in the last few years, and nowadays cosplay can be just as good if not even better than the movies and tv shows that have professional budgets behind them. You can definitely include this Spawn cosplay from Steven Geary in that category, who also goes by Omega Shrine Cosplay. As you can see in the image below, Geary knocked it out of the park with his take on the Todd McFarlane created character, as in addition to the pitch-perfect armor, mask, gauntlets, chains, and cape he also went ahead and crafted a sword to go along with the costume. Even better is that he took the time to add some green lights to the skull belt buckle, the sword, and the eye holes on the mask.

That last one really seals the deal, letting Spawn look as otherworldly and intimidating as the character looks in the comics. You can especially see this in the second photo, which has the lights turn down so you can really see the green glow, and it looks insane.

In fact, it even looks a bit creepy, something Spawn also excels at, and if you ran into this version of the character in a dark hallway you would probably be scared out of your mind.

You can check out the images of Geary's Spawn in the photos above, and the caption can be found below.

"As I hustle to get some workshop things taken care of,here some other pics of my Spawn cosplay! Some of you may be wondering when I'll have some proper shoots of this, and the answer is....I have no clue 😓😅. With working full time, I only have weekends, and so far every weekend has been spent making my paint booth and getting the workspace in gear. Also, the weather in CO has been all over the place so outside shoots are a struggle. I will try and get some basement green screen shoots in soon!!

What do you think of Geary's Spawn cosplay?

