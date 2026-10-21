Absolute Green Arrow #6 Brings Us Revelations and Humanity, but a Lackluster Mystery (Review)

Absolute Green Arrow #6 is here, and with it, we finally know the identity of the Longbow Killer, but it’s someone nobody saw coming. Mostly because we all thought he died several issues ago. The Absolute Green Arrow is none other than Connor Hawke, the illegitimate son of Oliver Queen, and I could not be more excited to see how his character evolves as they delve deeper into this version of him. However, I will say that, despite all of these issues focusing heavily on the mystery, the actual reveal didn’t feel nearly as earned as it should have. Still, the rest of this issue is an amazing, if often on-the-nose exploration of humanity in a hopeless time, and it’s downright awesome.

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This issue gave us the climactic final battle between Dinah Lance, Green Arrow, and Solomon Grundy, the final fate of Hector Hammond, and a very interesting new status quo that we need to follow through to its completion. This issue definitely hits the reader over the top of the head with its final messages for this arc, but it’s still a fantastic thrill ride that kept me engaged to the very last page, and has me absolutely hyped for what they do with the soon-to-be Black Canary.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Incredible foils in Dinah and Connor The mystery always took a backseat to the rest of the story Action, thrills, and a hopeful message that guides the characters into the next chapter Hammond’s death could negatively impact Absolute Green Lantern Some of the best emotional payoffs in the confrontation with Hammond

Revelations and a New Step Forward for Everyone

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The issue started with the reveal that Connor faked his own death earlier in the story to throw off suspicion, which directly brings us into the biggest conflict I had with this series: the mystery. On the one hand, looking back, there are some clues that it could have been Connor. The Green Arrow never seemed trigger-happy around anyone but Hammond’s guards, except when Connor was involved, and Malcolm’s words from last issue could especially give us a clue to the truth. However, despite this mystery being so present, it never felt like the main priority for the story. It really could have benefited from even just one more clue about how the Green Arrow was, as right now this plot is far more about everything else than the actual reveal it builds itself around. The mystery always took a back seat, and that definitely made the unmasking feel more shallow than it should.

However, the attention to the rest of the story is definitely warranted. Dinah and Ollie’s characters continue to be the greatest part of this comic by a landslide. Dinah never gives up on her ideals, even when pushed to the edge, being the shining beacon of heroism even when she thinks it doesn’t matter anymore. Her dynamic with Connor will definitely be a major factor in the next arc and a driving force for change for him. We already saw that, with her words spurring him to do more than seek revenge at the end. Oliver is still the endlessly complex man whose arc encapsulates everything this story has been trying to say from the beginning. Was he perfect? No. Could he have done better? Absolutely, but he was always a good man who tried, and that’s all we can do.

There’s so much to love, from Connor’s decision to strike out on his own to Dinah’s connection with the others, but let’s briefly talk about the weak points. Dinah’s final speech about being afraid definitely felt like Pornsak Pichetshote was screaming at the audience to understand the theme no matter what, which did take me out a bit, even though the sentiment and theme are beautiful. Similarly, Hector Hammond’s final breakdown after Dinah tried to save him was an incredible moment, especially with his death, but it does leave me wondering if this is his true end, as that would be a darn shame for the hole he leaves in Absolute Green Lantern. Still, overall, these great bits massively outweigh the negative.

Grim, Gritty, Expressive Art

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Rafael Albuquerque continues to deliver insanely solid issue after insanely solid issue, and he really turned everything up to eleven for this chapter. Every little expression is captured in explosive body language and anger that you can feel in every line of the characters’ faces. Every bit of action hits just as hard, with the highlights being Dinah launching the arrow that finally killed Solomon Grundy and her scream that ripped apart the compound. The art perfectly matches the messy but beautiful story being told, and the best part has to be how it depicts Connor. After taking off his mask, he’s drawn almost as a serpent covered in shadows. You can literally see the craziness in his eyes, and it’s wonderful.

Speaking of Connor, my absolute favorite page is the one of him in the hospital, draped in the green and red of his costume. Marcelo Maiolo is an absolutely masterful colorist, and it pays dividends here. Every scene is highlighted by a specific color, with Connor drowning everything in dull green with red eyes, and Dinah blasting away the miasma with an explosively bright blue, the only color that feels hopeful in this book. Every bit of fire and background light feels intentional for the grander story, and it truly elevates it to the next level. This is some of my favorite coloring of the month, hands down.

What do you think of the new direction for these characters now that the mystery is solved? Let us know in the comments below!

Absolute Green Arrow #6 is on sale now!