DC’s Darkest Absolute Series Aims For a New Target as Absolute Green Arrow Extends Its Run

It’s no secret that DC’s Absolute Universe has been on a tear over the past two years, and the line recently expanded with two new series in Absolute Catwoman and Absolute Green Arrow. Both have continued the Absolute line’s hit streak, though even when compared to Absolute Batman, Absolute Green Arrow is easily the darkest Absolute series yet. Now DC has revealed that Absolute Green Arrow isn’t ending anytime soon, and will be extending its run.

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Writer Pornsak Pichetshote revealed the news on Instagram, and he’s actually still having a hard time believing it. “No matter how many people talked about it, I wasn’t prepared to believe it. I mean, I wasn’t prepared to believe this book would even exist, because back when I was a #dccomics employee, the company felt nowhere near bold enough to publish something like this. But that’s a testament to how successful #dcabsoluteuniverse is under @ssnyder1835 ‘s leadership and the care of our amazing editors. And honestly, just how bold DC right now is willing to be in general,” Pichetshote wrote.

“In any event, @rafaelalbuquerque81 & I couldn’t be more excited to keep working with @mmaiolo, @jeffodman, @holymotherofzelda & @sabrinafutch on more #absolutegreenarrow! And of course, thanks to all the amazing readers and fans who’ve embraced this book in a way I could have never have guessed,” Pichetshote wrote. “It means more than you know. Much more to come from here…”

Green Arrow Is A Testament To DC’s Absolute Plan and Risk Taking

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It’s wild to think about how far the Green Arrow character has come since last year, as Oliver Queen would make his debut in the same issue that he was brutally murdered in. That happened within the pages of Absolute Evil #1, and not only did it seem like the character was now off the board completely, but in a way that felt like it cut his legs out from under him before he could even really get started.

Jump to 2026, and now it all makes sense, as that brutal death was the seed that would grow into the hit story that we are all on the edge of our seats for. If you had suggested that a great idea for an established character was to have them brutally killed by an evil Hawkman and without any heroic fanfare, you’d probably have that idea shot down immediately, and yet, here we are.

DC’s Absolute Universe continues to thrive in part because it’s not afraid to take risks. It helps when you have immensely talented creators at the helm, but there’s still a fearlessness to Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, Flash, and now Catwoman and Green Arrow that feels incredibly fresh. Taking risks like that isn’t easy, and not every single risk will pay off, but it’s that ability to take the big swing anyway that has served the Absolute line well, and Green Arrow is the embodiment of that in action.

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