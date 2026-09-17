Absolute Green Arrow’s Identity Is Revealed, and It’s a Double Shock Reveal

The Absolute Universe is DC’s newest and biggest new universe, based on the thesis of redesigning and reimagining all of DC’s classic characters. Darkseid’s influence has turned the world much darker, pointing it towards evil instead of justice. Those in command of everything are the uber-rich villains like Joker and Hector Hammond, while the heroes are small acts of rebellion. Every character has been massively retooled, but at their core, the main heroes are all still the same. Batman is still a man who turns his rage into compassion and protection, and Superman is still an unbreakable bastion of hope. However, that’s not true for every hero.

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One of the biggest changes from the norm is Green Arrow. Oliver Queen died long before this archer took center stage, and while the new version embodies Ollie’s fight against the establishment for social progress, their fight is far from the same. The Absolute Green Arrow is a serial killer who targets the rich, and the entire series thus far has focused on Dinah Lance as she tries to solve the mystery and unmask the anti-hero. Absolute Green Arrow #5 finally unmasked the Emerald Archer, but it only made the mystery more complicated than ever, even while it gave us clues to the truth.

The First Longbow Killer Revealed

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This issue was mostly centered on Green Arrow and Dinah’s fight against Hammond and Solomon Grundy. Eventually, the immortal zombie overpowered them and tied them up so Hammond could interrogate them. He finally unmasked the hooded vigilante, revealing that it was Malcolm Merlyn, the head of Hammond’s security team. Eventually, Roy Harper returned, and everything became a giant brawl again, which wound up killing Merlyn. Hammond escaped, but Dinah followed, only to discover that Malcolm had a student who had been working as the Green Arrow alongside him. There had always been two.

The issue ended with the second Green Arrow talking to Dinah, who told them that she could guess their identity. We were left on a cliffhanger, so we won’t be able to confirm who the actual killer is until next month, but there are some clues we can mull over. Whoever the killer is was obviously trained by Malcolm and has a very vested interest in the Miraclo, as well as a burning hatred of the ruling class. As of right now, the list of suspects has shrunk significantly. We started with three potential suspects, being Roy Harper, Mia Dearden, and Tom Hallaway. The final two are off the board, leaving only Mia and one other secret option.

The Potential Green Arrow Killers

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Mia is the most obvious choice. She already established that she’s a fighter who can keep up with Dinah, and has an established connection to Ollie. She broke contact with him when he defended Jubal Slade, but did keep up with him when he contacted her about protecting his son, Connor. Before he died, Connor even admitted that Mia was obsessed with Miraclo, Hammond’s secret resurrection drug. She has the skill set, motive, and opportunity to commit all of these crimes, and even the mindset to pursue what she believes is right at any cost. Ollie’s death might very well have been the final catalyst to push her over this ledge, given he was the only family she ever knew.

Mia is the clearest choice by a mile, but let me make a brief case for an underdog. The second Green Arrow could be Oliver’s sister, Emiko. So far, we’ve only seen mention of her in one flashback, where Ollie recounted that she cut contact with him after he refused to fund her high school sabbatical, and over Jubal’s allegations. Her presence in the story has been minimal so far, but as Ollie’s sister, she has every motive to want to avenge him and punish the wicked. Ollie’s fire didn’t come from nowhere, after all, and Emiko could share his skills and desire to fight, but again, this is mostly a shot in the dark.

The real identity of the second Green Arrow Killer won’t be revealed until next month, but until that happens, we can all speculate about who the killer is and why they’re doing this. Who do you think the Absolute Green Arrow is? Let us know in the comments below!

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