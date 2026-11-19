The second issue of Midnight X-Men showed exactly why Cyclops is the last of the X-Men, and the reasons are heartbreaking. At the same time, they are expected based on his past. The first issue of Midnight X-Men showed Cyclops saving a young mutant named Hope from a group of mutants led by Gambit. While that issue left the entire situation a mystery, Midnight X-Men #2 showed the origin of the mutant vampires and the moment in time that saw the empyres created. This involved not only the first mutant to agree to be turned, but also the one mutant who betrayed every other mutant in the X-Men.

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Shockingly, that mutant was Cyclops. It opened up a new explanation for something Gambit said in the previous issue’s battle about Cyclops regretting what he did. There was a panel that made it look like he had to kill Jean Grey, but the truth was worse. In Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte, it was Jean Grey who used Scott to bring all the X-Men to her.

Cyclops Betrayed the X-Men in Midnight X-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Midnight X-Men #2, it was revealed that Storm is the one who betrayed the X-Men to Dracula, and she started the entire creation of the empyres when she willingly gave in to the legendary vampire. It was Storm who tricked Cyclops into bringing the X-Men to save her, but it was a trap, and almost his entire original team was turned. Only Cyclops and Kitty Pryde escaped, while Storm and Dracula turned Iceman, Angel, Beast, and Jean Grey. That led to the most shocking moment of the story, when Jean reached out telepathically to Scott.

This saw Jean using her psychic powers to send her Phoenix Force to ask Cyclops to come to save her. Scott went to Professor X, who said he couldn’t see Jean at all anymore and forbade him from going to save her. This led Cyclops to go to Magneto, a man who also refused to help, saying they needed to build up walls because something bad was coming. However, Scott wanted to save Jean, who he loved above all else. He took an X-Men team to rescue her against Xavier’s wishes, and the team was slaughtered, with only Cyclops, Kitty, and Colossus escaping. Still, Scott didn’t get away intact.

Just like when Storm called for help, it was a trap, and this time Jean purposely lured Scott to her. He begged her to tell him why she would do this, and she only mocked him and then refused to turn him, saying she liked him better on his knees serving her. He then led more mutants in, and this time they actually slaughtered one of them, feeding on Skids rather than turning him. The next group Cyclops brought saw only Umbra turned and the other four eaten by the empyres. Finally, Magneto made peace, and the thrall of Phoenix was broken, allowing Cyclops to return home with the knowledge that he had just walked all the X-Men to their deaths against his will.

Cyclops Has Always Made Mistakes Based on Love

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Cyclops would make a mistake like this in the name of love. He has never been someone who was able to think straight when his emotions get the better of him. He almost got all the X-Men killed when the Shi’ar Empire came to try Phoenix for genocide, and it took Jean sacrificing herself to finally stop Cyclops’ single-minded desire to save her. When Scott was living in Alaska with his wife, Madelyne Pryor, and their son, Nathan, he left without a word to run back when he learned Jean was still alive, and that led to way too many problems.

Scott’s love for Jean has constantly put him at odds with Wolverine. This is because, on top of his great love for her, he is a passionate man who will never make the right decision when he needs to. While he is the greatest tactical battle leader in Marvel Comics, he never makes the right decision when thinking with his heart. He showed this in Avengers vs. X-Men, and he showed it in Midnight X-Men. Scott ignored Charles Xavier and dismissed the concerns of Magneto. Because he was blinded by love and passion, he did more to betray the X-Men and Earth’s mutants than even Storm did when she led in her first victims.

What are your thoughts on Cyclops betraying the X-Men to Jean Grey in Midnight X-Men? Let us know how you think this story will end in the comments below.