Psylocke has gone through a lot of changes in her career with the X-Men, and she proved during DNX that she has changed in unexpected ways. Before Cyclops headed in to face off with the Chairman and attempt to save the world, he left Psylocke in charge of his X-Men team. She didn’t know why he trusted her with it, and he explained that he wanted someone there who knew the stakes and would do what needed to be done. He also said he trusted her to do the right thing when the time was right. Psylocke was raised as an assassin, but that isn’t what Cyclops needed her for. He needed her to be the hero she has become over the years since then.

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In X-Men #41 (2026) by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz, Psylocke proved to herself and to the rest of the team that she was not an assassin anymore. She was a hero, and she proved this by not giving in to her impulses when she knew it would hurt all mutants. She was also able to save the day outside the area where Cyclops was trying to save the world against the Chairman.

Psylocke Proves She Is No Longer an Assassin

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cyclops went in alone to fight the Chairman, and Psylocke was left in charge of the X-Men. She said they needed to follow his orders, which meant stopping the forces wanting to frame the team for the Chairman’s actions. In this situation, the X-Men had strong allies with the Fantastic Four, who had saved Magneto’s life and were helping to stop the biological warfare that the Chairman and his team had set into motion. Psylocke then barked out the orders and then sent part of the team into action against O*N*E (the Office of National Emergency), the government’s task force that has strong anti-mutant leanings.

O*N*E showed up to arrest them, and while Psylocke told them they needed help working together, they also knew that Frank Bohannan (the former Crimson Commando) only wants to kill all mutants. This didn’t go over well with the Invisible Woman, and the fight was on. Bohannan vocally blamed the X-Men for what happened, and the Human Torch was shocked before Magneto said that O*N*E wanted to scapegoat them because 3K was defeated. This would help Bohannan gain more favor, and he could eliminate the mutants he hates the most.

When the fight started, Psylocke barked out one order, and that was “No one dies.” She even emphasized this to Magneto, who agreed to follow her orders and just ground the fighter planes that were firing on them. The battle then came down to Bohannan and Psylocke one-on-one. Bohannan tried to kill her, but Psylocke fought back and finally took down the head of O*N*E. Bohannan admitted that his mutant powers gave him the advantage over Psylocke, but she then revealed that she is just like Cyclops. It’s not her powers that make her dangerous. When Bohannan said he would kill her, she took him down and said it was time for him to die. However, she didn’t kill him.

Psylocke Realizes the X-Men Need to Work Silently Behind the Scenes

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This was the most important part of this story because she chose not to kill him. Bohannan told her that if she killed him, a government official, it would destroy the X-Men. He said that if she killed him, the government would drone-strike Alaska and then take out the X-Men in Louisiana. He said that if she killed him, mutants everywhere would die. When the Invisible Woman said that he attacked one of the country’s most beloved teams in the Fantastic Four, Bohannan said that the events in Symkaria (from Avengers Armageddon) were already turning the public against all heroes, including the Fantastic Four.

Psylocke knew that killing Bohannan would be a mistake, and she also never planned to kill him anyway. Psylocke said that the mutants were ready for a war, and even though Bohannan said the United States would win every war eventually, she pulled back. The Invisible Woman then showed why she is so dangerous. She told Bohannan that he was a madman who deserved to be put away, and then said his job was to quarantine and help fix things, and he wasn’t doing his job. He left and threatened the entire Fantastic Four as he did, but he called off the attacks and cleared the X-Men of the attacks.

However, what happened next was chilling. Psylocke said that Bohannan’s position couldn’t protect him forever and that something had to be done. The Invisible Woman then said the one line that should put Bohannan and anyone like him in fear. She said men like Bohannan have to be handled privately, quietly, invisibly. Susan Richards is a genuine hero, but this sounds like she understands that something has to be done to Bohannan in a manner where no one knows who did it. It sounds like O*N*E just made a very dangerous enemy.

What are your thoughts about Psylocke’s transformation throughout the years in Marvel Comics? Let us know your favorite Psylocke moments in the comments below.