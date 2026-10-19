35 Years Before Midnight X-Men, Storm Already Took Part in a Devastating Vampire Apocalypse

The new Midnight X-Men comic book series has created an Earth where vampires are not only disrupting society, but a society where vampires are at war with mutant vampires. Known as Empyres (M(utant)-pires), the mutant vampires are not only at war with other vampire clans, but also at war with each other. The first issue of the new series from the Midnight Universe banner appears to have a deep mythology built in, although the first issue only hinted at it. There is a signed compact that demands peace, and both the mortal mutants like Magneto and the Empyres like Storm are beholden to it. There are also wildcards, like Cyclops as the last X-Man, and Nightcrawler, who is now a bishop for the Catholic Church. However, with William Stryker planning a war against Empyres, the peace is about to end.

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With all that sounding like an exciting new X-Men alternate-universe series, it isn’t the first time that the mutants and vampires have crossed paths. In fact, it isn’t even the first time that Storm was one of the most powerful vampires alive. Before Midnight X-Men, Storm was a huge part of a storyline where she was known as Bloodstorm.

Storm Was a Vampire Long Before Midnight X-Men

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Almost three decades before the release of Midnight X-Men, Storm appeared as one of the most powerful vampires in comic book history in another storyline. Storm made her debut as Bloodstorm in Mutant X #1 by Howard Mackie and Tom Raney in 1998. This storyline takes place on Earth-1298, a world where Havok believed that his brother Scott died in the plane crash with his parents, and Havok became the leader of the X-Men. Jean Grey wasn’t a member, but Madelyne Pryor was on the team instead. The rest of the X-Men were familiar, but very different from the Earth-616 versions.

Iceman lost control of his powers after a battle with Loki, and he couldn’t touch anyone without killing them. Angel remained twisted and dark after his transformation by Apocalypse into Death, and now called himself the Fallen. Beast continued to experiment on himself even after turning himself blue and furry and eventually lost his intelligence completely, becoming known as the Brute. Of the new X-Men members, none were as powerful as Storm, who was bitten by Dracula and became the mutant vampire known as Bloodstorm. Her transformation was tragic.

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Storm joined the X-Men the same way she did on Earth-616, but she was later captured by Dracula, who wanted to turn her into one of his brides. This turned her into Bloodstorm, but she shook off Dracula’s control and helped defeat him with the X-Men, locking him away in his coffin. However, Bloodstorm refused to stay with the X-Men, fearing her feral side. When Kitty Pryde found her and tried to stake her to save Storm from living on as a vampire, Kitty hesitated, and Storm fed on her former teammate and kept Kitty as a mind-controlled slave.

However, she tried to become a hero and joined the Six with Havok, working as a co-leader and refusing to give in to her dark side any longer. Eventually, Beast found a cure for Storm, which meant she no longer needed to feed or avoid sunlight, although the lust for blood remained deep inside her. Bloodstorm was much more powerful than almost any other vampire, having all of Storm’s immense mutant powers plus the power of a vampire. This even allowed her to eventually kill Dracula when he escaped from his coffin prison.

Bloodstorm Will Be Hard for Midnight X-Men to Beat

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

From the first issue, it is clear that Storm is extremely powerful in the Midnight X-Men series. If this is like most alternate versions of Storm, she likely has the same powers as the regular Storm, which are Omega-level mutant powers and a godlike upgrade that makes her one of Marvel’s most powerful characters. She admitted in a discussion with Nightcrawler (known here as Bishop Wagner) that she kept him protected from all threats, vampiric and otherwise, and it is clear that she is one of the most powerful beings in this universe.

There was even one page that made it look like she had fed on Jean Grey, and if vampire Storm beat the Phoenix, that would prove her power right there. However, when it comes to comparisons, it will take a lot to overcome what Bloodstorm did over her life. Both versions seem to have control over their actions, and both seem to know they are always the deadliest woman in the room. Storm in this world will definitely play a big role in the upcoming story, but for longtime Marvel Comics fans, this isn’t the first time a powerful vampire version of Storm has taken the world by storm.

Do you think Midnight X-Men’s Storm can match up to Booodstorm in the end? Let us know your favorite part of Midnight X-Men in the comments below.