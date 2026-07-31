DC Just Brought Back a Forgotten Justice League Villain With Massive Consequences Ahead

The Justice League is back to being one of the most important parts of the DC Multiverse. DC All-In has allowed DC to pound Marvel in sales since the summer of 2024, with Justice League Unlimited leading the charge for the mainline books of the DC Universe. It built expertly into DC K.O. with fantastic stories like “We Are Yesterday” and it’s looking to play a huge role in the continuing story of DC All-In. Justice League: Knight Vision #1 plays into one of the most interesting repercussions of DC K.O. This story ended with Superman using the power of King Omega and the Time Trapper to defeat Darkseid, tapping into the power of his friends. Many of them got visions of the future, leading the League to start a recruitment drive among the last people anyone would expect – the villains.

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Justice League: Knight Vision #1sees Batman and Lex Luthor team up, following one of the visions to a group of thugs getting an arms shipment. Both of them are mystified about why they were warned about something so mundane but they quickly get their answer when a twisted house appears out of nowhere. Both of them have been in this house; it is the home of one of the most underrated Justice League villains of all time: Prometheus. Once upon a time, Prometheus was presented as the next big thing, a villain created by DC’s greatest modern writer in their greatest modern team book, but he was buried by creators who squandered his potential. However, Justice League: Knight Vision not only shows just how formidable he is, but also sets him up for even more in the future.

Prometheus Is the Anti-Batman That We Deserve

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Prometheus first appeared back in 1997 in New Year’s Evil: Prometheus #1. His introduction saw him talking to a hero named Retro. The two of them have won a contest to become members of the Justice League for a day and exchange origin stories. The origin is Prometheus is basically the inverse of Batman’s; his parents were insane criminals on a cross-country crime spree, stealing a fortune and killing anyone in their way. They were slain by the police and Prometheus swore revenge on anyone who fought for justice. He killed Retro, took his place and attacked the League in their home.

Much like Batman, he spent the years after his parents’ death molding himself into one of the most formidable people on the planet, discovering the Ghost Zone and his twisted house. He mastered numerous fighting arts and created his own weapons, including a system that allowed him to download all of the moves of a hero or villain. His whole MO was trapping his enemies with plans made to destroy them and if that didn’t work he would use his tech and fighting skills to thrash them. He almost took out the entire Justice League, with Catwoman catching him by surprise and putting him down. He’d later join the Injustice Gang and attack the League while Mageddon came to Earth, but that would be the last time he was in a good story for years. He’d disappear after this “World War III” and wouldn’t appear again until “Hush Returns”, where he was made into a lackey for the Batman villain.

The character would fall off the map after that, returning in 2009 in Justice League: Cry for Justice. On the one hand, he was the main villain and it revealed that the lackey Prometheus was just a pretender he let use his tech. However, no one likes this story and he was dead by the end. He wouldn’t return again until Midnighter in 2015 and after that was gone until Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, where he was always with Deathstroke as he attacked the heroes across the world. As one of the few actual Prometheus fans, I was super excited by this return, but it led nowhere until Justice League: Knight Vision.

The focus of the issue is mostly the relationship between Batman and Lex, but the return of Prometheus is a tantalizing part of the story. To begin with, we learn that he’s gotten his hands on lots of Apokoliptian tech; the weapons he was brought were more to add to his arsenal. While DC K.O. ended with Darkseid defeated, we know he still exists as the Final God and has servants throughout the multiverse; Superman Annual 2026: Year One Thousand #1 even sees several working behind the scenes for the God of Evil. Prometheus being recruited to Darkseid’s side is a big step for the villain; Bats and Lex took him down, but he still had access to loads of Apokoliptian technology, making him more dangerous than ever.

The Return of Prometheus Doesn’t Bode Well for the Justice League

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The issue ends with Bats and Lex stealing his helmet, revealing Prometheus has been using Darkseid’s tech to experiment on himself. He’s linked himself to the house and the Ghost Zone, allowing him to move anywhere any time he wants. While things may look pretty bad for him – he’s missing his eyes, seemingly depending completely on his helmet for visual stimuli. This might seem like a handicap, but Prometheus is basically a genius on the level of Batman and Lex and he’s been using Darkseid’s technology on himself. If there’s anyone who you wouldn’t want with that kind of tech, it’s him.

However, he’s only the beginning. If he’s being supplied with technology, anyone else could be. While numerous villains are joining the Justice League, a lot of them aren’t and that could mean that they as well are getting Apokoliptian technology to enhance their powers and threats. This is very bad for everyone. DC’s villains are already formidable and if someone like Prometheus is getting this kind of boost, who knows what others are getting. Darkseid’s threat keeps growing, even after his last defeat, making already formidable threats even more powerful and deadly. Prometheus is only the beginning; who else will be given power by Darkseid?

Justice League: Knight Vision #1 is on sale now.