These 5 DC Heroes Could Defeat the Sentry, But 5 Others Wouldn’t Stand a Chance

The Sentry is one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe, a man with numerous mental issues gifted with the power of a god. The Sentry recently made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing the powerful hero to an entirely new segment of the Marvel fandom. With the big fight against Doctor Doom coming up in Avengers: Doomsday, a lot of fans are talking about his powerful the Sentry is and what role he’ll play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the days to come. Looking at the comics will give MCU fans a pretty good idea of what Bob Reynolds could do, as he can stand with the most powerful heroes and villains out there.

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The Sentry was created to be a DC Comics superhero in the Marvel Universe, given a sky-high power level with the more realistic issues that set Marvel heroes apart from those of DC. If he was in the DC Multiverse, he’d be one of the most powerful heroes on the planet and could defeat some of the most potent heroes out there. However, there are some who would be able to take him out. These five DC heroes could defeat the Sentry in battle, as well as five others who the Marvel Superman himself could beat.

10) Could Defeat – Power Girl

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Power Girl is DC’s most complicated Kryptonian. She was first introduced in the ’70s as the Supergirl of Earth-Two, coming to Earth and finding her cousin Kal-L as Superman, married to Lois Lane. They raised her and she would battle the greatest threats in the multiverse before being folded into the prime universe. It took years for her to learn her true origin, and in that time she proved just how powerful she was with the Justice League and Justice Society. While Power Girl is a pre-Crisis Kryptonian, she doesn’t have the same level of power as someone like Superboy-Prime. She usually feels a little weaker than Superman or Supergirl, and her quick temper is both a boon and a problem in a fight with the Sentry. She’s going to go at him hard right away, doing some damage, but once Bob starts fighting back, things are going to get bad. He has godlike reality-altering powers; Power Girl is tough, but she’s not that tough.

9) Couldn’t Beat – The Spectre

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The Spectre is one of the most powerful beings in the universe. Aztar was a fallen angel who became the personification of God’s vengeance. Eventually, he would be bonded with slain cop Jim Corrigan, becoming the superhero known as the Spectre. He’s a founding member of the Justice Society and one of the most powerful magical beings in the universe, if not the most powerful. He can alter reality in any way he sees fit; this is someone who was able to wrestle the Anti-Monitor himself. The Sentry and the Spectre are honestly an intriguing match-up. The Sentry could actually go toe to toe with the Spectre, which isn’t all that common, but this fight would quickly get out of his control. The Void would almost certainly take over, but that’s not going to be a lot of help. In fact, it might makes things worse, since the Void deserves the vengeance of the Spectre. This is a fight that the Sentry has no hope in; he’ll put up a good showing, but there’s no hope of victory.

8) Could Defeat – Mary Marvel

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Mary Marvel doesn’t get the credit she deserves for just how powerful she is. Mary Batson is the sister of Billy Batson, the two separated after the deaths of their family. The next time they met, Billy was Captain Marvel and decided to gift his power to Mary. She became Mary Marvel, gaining all of the powers of her brother, and became one of the most purely good superheroes out there. Mary is old school; she’s all about saving people and fighting evil in the most honorable, honest way possible. However, that doesn’t mean she isn’t tough. She won’t kill you, but she’s not going to go too easy on you. As powerful as Mary is, the Sentry would destroy her. Mary’s power level is usually established as about half of Captain Marvel’s and I would say that this would mean that the Golden Guardian of Good is more powerful. She’d be able to put up a good fight, but in the end, she’d get put down.

7) Couldn’t Beat – Captain Marvel

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Captain Marvel is one of DC’s greatest heroes. Billy Batson was an orphan on the streets of Fawcett City and he was led to the Rock of Eternity by the Wizard Shazam. Billy was everything the magical titan was looking for and was made into the modern champion of the Wizard, taking the name Captain Marvel (a name which he’s only recently been allowed to use again by Marvel Comics). Billy is on the same level of power as Superman, which makes this a very interesting fight. Sentry and the Big Red Cheese are basically on the same level when it comes to power, in my opinion, but Billy has this one in the bag. He’s mastered the various powers of Shazam, including the wisdom of Solomon. He’ll be able to use that power to figure out a way to win. The funny thing is that his victory will probably involve him helping Bob mentally or something like that, calming him down and ending the fight. However, even if came down to a slugfest, Captain Marvel has this one in the bag.

6) Could Defeat – Hal Jordan

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Hal Jordan was chosen to be the Green Lantern of Sector 2814 because he was almost completely fearless. Over the years, Hal has become known as the best ringslinger in the universe; his unshakeable willpower means that even when he creates a simple construct like a baseball bat, he’s going to make something that could hurt just about anyone. He’s used to working against the most powerful villains on his own, patrolling his Sector and helping take down the most dangerous beings out there. Hal has proven that he can vie with enemies with way more powerful than him, but we’ve also seen the limits of his power. The Sentry is on the same level as someone like Superman, and we’ve seen Supes effect ring constructs just because of his strength alone. The Sentry has strength on that level and powerful reality altering abilities. He’s no idiot; he would realize that the ring was the key to whole thing and use his powers to take it out of the fight. Once there’s no ring, there’s no hope for Hal.

5) Couldn’t Beat – Martian Manhunter

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Martian Manhunter is DC’s most underrated powerhouse. The Green Martian has all of the best powers you can imagine – super strength, invulnerability, super speed, flight, super senses, Martian vision, shape-changing, invisibility, intangibility, and telepathy. J’onn is basically Superman with shapeshifting and telepathy, making him one of the most difficult members of the Justice League to fight. He’s also the perfect person to fight the Sentry because of his telepathic powers. The Sentry’s mind is pretty weak against the most powerful telepaths and J’onn is widely considered the most powerful on his Earth. He’d be able to make mincemeat of Bob’s mental defenses and handicap the hero immediately. He could shapeshift into people from Bob’s life to fool him, allowing him to control the tenor of the fight completely. Bob is powerful, but J’onn is smarter and is way better with his powers. It would be a cool fight on multiple levels, but the Sentry has exactly no hope of victory.

4) Could Defeat – Aquaman

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Aquaman has had a huge power upgrade, gaining the power of the Blue. This is one of the fundamental forces of the universe, allowing him control over the waters of the universe. He’s been able to pull off some amazing feats lately, even collapsing an entire planet into a black hole. He was always more powerful than he seemed, but he’s reached all new levels in recent years. This would make the battle against the Sentry even harder to call than ever. Before, Aquaman would have gotten creamed, but now he’d put up a much better fight. However, in the end, he just doesn’t have the juice to defeat the Sentry. Having control over all the water in the universe is a great power to have, but the Sentry’s reality-altering powers would allow him to transform the water into anything he wanted. The Blue and the reality-altering power of the Sentry stalemate each other, which makes this just a slugfest and that’s a fight that Aquaman can’t win.

3) Couldn’t Beat – Firestorm

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Firestorm is one of the most powerful beings on Earth. Ronnie Raymond and Professor Martin Stein were fused, as part of the Superman Project in an effort to create heroes the government had control of. The Firestorm matrix gave the composite being the power of a god. He had control over nuclear energy and reactions, superhuman strength at the highest levels, invulnerability, intangibility, energy manipulating powers, and matter manipulating powers, allowing him to change anything into anything else and create compounds of various elements on the fly. The Sentry and Firestorm’s fight would be one of the most destructive on this list, but in the end, Firestorm has the fight. The main reason for this is Stein. Ronnie has control of the body, with Stein helping him come up with all kinds of intelligent uses for his powers. The Sentry has a voice in his head as well, but it’s just going to make him do stupid, violent things. In the end, Ronnie and Martin are a better team than the Bob and the Void and that’s going to make all the difference.

2) Could Defeat – Wonder Woman

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Wonder Woman is the greatest female superheroes ever and it’s honestly not even close. The daughter of Hippolyta, she was created from clay and brought to life by the gods as a gift to the Amazons. She quickly became the greatest warrior on the island of Themyscira, eventually earning the right to become Wonder Woman and leave the island to go to Man’s World (she had to use a subterfuge, hiding her identity, but she was able to defeat all comers). Since then, she’s become one of the leaders of the superhero community, using her titanic powers to keep up heroes much more powerful than her, like Superman. Diana has proven pretty adroit at fighting people who are stronger than her and the Sentry certainly fits that description. However, the Void makes things difficult. Diana is a smart fighter who uses her enemies’ mistakes against them; she’s going to infuriate Bob and that will lead to the ruthless Void to take over. Wondy can’t win that fight in the long run, as he won’t hold back on her.

1) Couldn’t Beat – Superman

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Superman is DC’s greatest hero. The Kryptonian was raised by two of the best people you can imagine and decided to use his powers for good. He moved to Metropolis, becoming a reporter so he could help people in his civilian guise and became Superman, fighting the criminals his articles couldn’t put away. He’s the pinnacle of the superhero community; everyone looks up to him and follows his lead. His power level fluctuates wildly, but the best way to describe it is that he’s as powerful as the situation needs him to be. The Sentry was meant to be a pastiche of the Man of Steel, but he wouldn’t stand a chance in battle with the Kryptonian. It would be an excellent fight, but he just doesn’t have the experience that Supes has. Clark would be able to take down the Golden Guardian of Good, all while making sure that the civilians got out of the way of the battle.

What DC hero do you want to see the Sentry fight? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!