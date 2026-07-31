5 Marvel Heroes Strong Enough to Humble the Avengers But Everyone Forgot About Them

Marvel Comics is home to hundreds, if not thousands, of superheroes who are constantly fighting the forces of evil and protecting the innocent. Many of these heroes shine bright in the public eye with their own comics or as members of iconic superhero teams like the Avengers. However, with so many superheroes in the universe, there are plenty who are left on the sidelines. Yet despite not receiving the recognition they deserve, these underrated heroes possess abilities that make them practical gods and easily dwarf most of Marvel’s superhero community. Even if most people don’t remember them, these superheroes have what it takes to save the universe.

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Power levels don’t always equate to popularity. Marvel has plenty of underrated crimefighters with the power to rival Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

5) Singularity

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A being of unknown origin, Singularity crash-landed on the patchwork planet of Battleworld before eventually making her way to the main Marvel Universe. In both universes, Singularity was among the most powerful members of the all-female superhero team A-Force. As her name implies, she’s a living quantum singularity and pocket universe. Singularity’s physiology makes her incredibly powerful, as she can traverse across time and throughout the multiverse by manifesting portals. Singularity can even travel to higher plains of existence beyond the restraints of time and space. She can also bring people into her pocket dimension, over which she has near-complete control. Singularity has used this power to consume hundreds, if not thousands, of zombies. She is able to grow to gigantic sizes, possesses a level of cosmic awareness, and fires powerful energy blasts. Despite her immense power and bubbly personality, Marvel quickly sidelined Singularity by having her travel the multiverse alone.

4) Firelord

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Silver Surfer wasn’t the only Herald of Galactus to rebel against the Devourer of Worlds. Pyreus Kril was originally a member of the intergalactic Nova Corps who went looking for his partner, Air-Walker, who had become a Herald of Galactus. After Air-Walker died, Galactus tricked Pyreus into becoming his new Herald in exchange for discovering the fate of his fallen friend. Pyreus was imbued with the near-infinite Power Cosmic and transformed into Firelord. Eventually, Firelord discovered the deception, renounced Galactus, and became a galactic guardian. Like Silver Surfer, Firelord kept his connection to the Power Cosmic, which, of course, gives him a slew of potent abilities. Firelord is strong enough to match Thor in combat, can effortlessly travel countless times faster than light, and can launch fireballs strong enough to destroy an asteroid the size of a small planet. Firelord also possesses cosmic awareness and is immortal. Firelord may find himself scuffling with the heroes of Earth, but overall, he’s among the mightiest heroes in the Marvel Universe.

3) Thor Girl

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Before Jane Foster became the Mighty Thor, there was Tarene, aka Thor Girl. The alien Tarene was prophesied to become a being of immense power, known as the Designate. However, after Thor saved her from Thanos, Tarene used her Designate powers to turn herself into an Asgardian-like being to honor her idol. As Thor Girl, Tarene possessed immense physical strength that rivaled that of the powerhouse alien Gladiator. Like the God of Thunder, Thor Girl wielded a mighty hammer that could fire powerful energy blasts capable of shattering mountain ranges and could summon massive thunderstorms. However, during the Fear Itself arc, Thor Girl shed her Asgardian disguise and fully transformed into the Designate, a being of pure energy with near-infinite power. Tarene could fire energy beams, instantly know any information that she needed, cast illusions, and mimic other people’s appearances and abilities. Her godlike abilities were so potent that Thor considered her a rival to Odin himself. However, deeming humanity unworthy of her power, Tarene flew off into the stars and has not been seen or heard from again.

2) Miracleman

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Michael Moran, aka Miracleman, is a Golden Age superhero who was originally called Marvelman and created to replace Captain Marvel, aka Shazam. After Marvel Comics acquired the rights to the character, they drastically expanded his origin and power set. The result of a super-soldier experiment: Michael gains incredible powers when he says the word “kimota.” Miracleman has all the powers of Shazam and then some, making him a nearly unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Miracleman’s powers are psionic in nature, giving him a vast arsenal. He can throw a person into space, hypnotize a crowd of people, teleport massive objects, grow to a gargantuan size, rearrange matter, read minds, and fire energy blasts. At his peak, Miracleman can create cities and even stars from nothing. Yet despite all this godlike power and the fact that one of the most critically acclaimed comics of all time was written by Alan Moore, Miracleman has never made it into the main Marvel continuity. If he were to invade Earth-616, he could potentially be its greatest hero.

1) Quasar

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There was a time when Wendell Vaughn, aka Quasar, was Marvel Comics’ mightiest cosmic hero. Once a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, Wendell donned the powerful Quantum Bands to ensure that they wouldn’t fall into the hands of A.I.M. The moment Wendell put the bands on his arms, he was imbued with vast cosmic power. It was then revealed that Wendell was chosen by the cosmic being Eon to become the new Protector of the Universe. Quasar’s Quantum Bands allow him to manipulate near-infinite amounts of energy. This gives him the ability to create thousands of constructs simultaneously, drain the energy from the Soul Gem, and fire blasts equal to over a hundred megatons. Quasar is so strong that he was able to knock out an evil version of Thor with a single punch. His Quantum Bands also grant him additional powers, including intangibility, force fields, invisibility, and teleportation. Even godlike omnipotent beings like the Watchers, Eon, Epoch, and the Phoenix find themselves struggling against Quasar’s virtually unlimited power.