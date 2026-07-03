DC Just Killed Green Lantern, and Made His Partner a Massive Villain

There are lots of Earth-based Green Lanterns. There have been more Green Lanterns than any other superhero legacy, and while they don’t always get their own chances to shine, every one of these characters is wonderful and unique. The main Earth-based Lanterns list consists of Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, Kyle Rayner, Simon Baz, Jessica Cruz, and Sojourner Mullein. That’s seven heroes who have battled crime with their willpower-charged rings, and each one brings something special to the table. That is being shown exceptionally well in DC’s newest and biggest Elseworld, the Absolute Universe. Absolute Green Lantern might star Jo, but everyone gets at least some spotlight.

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The cast started with Jo, Hal, John, and Guy, but more Lanterns have been making their way into the story since the very first issues. The stakes have been ramping up, too, and as Mogo approached, everything got deadlier for everyone. For one beloved Lantern, that proved fatal. Absolute Green Lantern #16 killed off Simon Baz, but in the very same note, introduces us to Absoltue Jessica Cruz. These two were partners in the main universe, but here, one’s death signaled another’s arrival. Even crazier is that Jessica is a new Green Lantern, but she’s nowhere near a hero.

The Absolute Introduction of a Fear-Ridden Hero

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Absolute Simon Baz was very different from his Prime counterpart. In this reality, he was a government agent tackling supernatural threats. Instead of a Power Ring, he used his wits and connections to tackle mysteries and dangers that threatened public safety. His iconic mask was even worked into this reality with the explanation that he was cursed to cease to exist if he ever saw his naked face. That change proved to be his undoing, as when he tried to interrogate his former boss, his mask was ripped off, and he unceremoniously disappeared. Simon never got the chance to become a Green Lantern, but his partner was given that chance, even if unfairly.

Jessica, like the other Lanterns of this book, was a citizen of Evergreen. However, unlike the main cast, she lacked a support structure and friends. She said she was totally alone, which parallels her Prime counterpart, who became a shut-in after she witnessed the death of several of her friends. It’s likely that this Jessica didn’t experience the same traumatic experience but rather faced extreme anxiety and veered towards online spaces, which can definitely leave someone feeling isolated. This Jessica joined forces with Mogo, saying that she has the same emptiness inside of her. Instead of losing personal connections, she never felt it at all, and that’s the core change to her and Simon’s characters.

Loneliness Kills, or at Least Takes Heroes Down Dark Paths

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

We’ve only just seen the beginning of this Jessica’s career, but she told us that she follows Mogo because she never had the sense of community that has inspired Jo and the others. That community, the connection between the friends and their town, has been the tissue that’s bound this entire story. It’s what drives each of the main characters as they fight to save what they care about. The lack of empathy for others, superficial care about the idea of community without caring about the people, is what makes Tomar-Re such a great foil to Jo. Sinestro doesn’t care about anything other than himself, rejecting community and friendship.

Where our heroes are messy, broken people finding strength in their bonds, Jessica is meant to show the dangers of growing up without that love. In the Prime Universe, the kindness of the Justice League and her partnership with Simon helped pull her out of her shell, letting her go from someone too scared to step outside to one of the Green Lantern Corps’ leaders. Without that, she felt that life never mattered because she never found a reason to overcome her fear. Without Simon, Jessica never had a chance to rise above the chains that held her down. Now, she’s a lantern of the green light, but she has no desire to do anything but burn it all down.

Absolute Green Lantern #16 is on sale now!

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