Green Lantern: Every Human Who’s Had a Power Ring, Ranked By Power

Green Lantern has become the foremost sci-fi hero in the DC Multiverse, with the Green Lantern Corps giving readers the adventures of thousands of beings from across the universe, united by willpower and their power rings. The Corps has always been a powerful force, but it feels like it reached a new level once humans started to join. For a long time, there were rules against homo sapiens getting a power ring, but all of that changed after Abin Sur crash landed and Hal Jordan took up the ring. Since then, many humans have been a member of the Corps and they’ve helped redefine what it means to be a Green Lantern.

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The Green Lantern power ring is considered by many to be the greatest weapon in the universe, allowing its user to do nearly anything they can imagine. Humans have always had big imaginations, making them perfect bearers of Green Lantern rings. Some of them have become more powerful than others and these humans have proven to be the greatest in the Corps.

8) Simon Baz

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Simon Baz would become a Green Lantern at the beginning of the New 52, helping Hal and Sinestro battle against the machinations of the Guardians of the Universe. Simon would get partnered with Jessica Cruz and the two of them worked as Earth’s Green Lanterns, protecting the sector and helping the Justice League defend the planet. Simon was always a tenacious ring slinger, but he was never considered the most powerful. His constructs were fine and he had the willpower, he just never really hit that next level.

7) Jo Mullein

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Jo Mullein is the newest human Lantern and she’s quickly proving herself in the Corps. She was given the job of the patrolling the Far Sector and is trusted by the Guardians and her fellow Lanterns. As far as power level goes, Jo is more on the average side than anything else. Her constructs are amazing, but she hasn’t really shown the upper levels of power that other human Lanterns have. She’s still in her early time in the Corps, though, so you know at some point she’ll get the power of Ion or learn something new about the rings or get some such buff.

6) Jessica Cruz

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Jessica Cruz has a special place among the newer Lanterns. She was a woman with crippling anxiety, to the extent that she didn’t even leave the house. She was targeted by the Ring of Volthoom, the Green Lantern ring of Earth-3, and was able to master its fear-based powers. However, there was more to her than her anxiety and she was able to break the power of the cursed ring. She was given a Green Lantern ring and has since become the most skilled of the newer Lanterns. She’s on her way to greatness and it’ll be interesting to see what the future has in store for her.

5) Guy Gardner

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Guy Gardner is the mouthiest Lantern, but he’s also one of the best. In fact, the only reason Hal is Green Lantern is because Guy was too far away and Abin Sur would have died before he ever got there. Guy has a certain reputation: he’s the most obnoxious arrogant person you can imagine, but he can back it up. This is a man who was able to gain control of a Red Lantern ring, overcoming its rage. He’s one of the highest ranked members of the Corps and one of its most formidable members. There are few out there who are more powerful than he is, his boundless arrogance giving him willpower to spare.

4) John Stewart

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John Stewart has become one of the Earth’s fiercest defenders thanks to his Green Lantern ring. He took over for Hal years ago and proved to be one of the most skilled Lanterns ever almost immediately. His arrogance was tempered by his failure at Xanshi and he’s since become one of the Corps’ most trusted members. He’s a ring-slinger extraordinaire, his constructs bolstered by his past as an architect. Add in the training and discipline of a Marine and it makes a Corpsman who is undeniably powerful and ready to face off against the worst enemies out there.

3) Hal Jordan

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Hal Jordan is a legend, having earned a reputation as the greatest Green Lantern ever. He’s a person of unbreakable will and completely fearless, which has made him into the perfect ring slinger. Hal is known for being superlatively powerful; despite his constructs usually being simple, they pack a heavy punch. He’s done amazing things with his power ring over the years. Jordan became the villain Parallax for a time, targeted by the fear entity because of how well he could control the energy of the emotional electromagnetic spectrum. He is often considered the ultimate Green Lantern and there’s something to that.

2) Kyle Rayner

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Kyle Rayner was recruited as the last hope of the Green Lanterns and was able to defeat Hal as Parallax, who had just killed off thousands of members of the Corps and the Guardians. Kyle was feted as the greatest ring slinger of all time by none other than Dream himself and has proven that over and over. He was the first host to the will entity Ion and he was the first person ever able to truly unlock the power of the White Lantern, allowing him to use every color in the emotional electromagnetic spectrum. Kyle is a power ring master, blazing a new path and keeping the light burning in a dark universe.

1) Alan Scott

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Alan Scott is the first Green Lantern, but his power ring is very different from those of the Corpsmen. His is powered by the Starheart, a construct of magical energy made by the Guardians of the Universe. He’s had a power ring since before World War II, so he’s the most experienced ring slinger on the planet and it’s helped him become so much more than what he was. He’s made the power a part of him and has become a being made of pure energy. the living embodiment of the Starheart. He’s able to mold that power into anything he wants, proving that he’s the most powerful bearer of a power ring on Earth and possibly the entire universe.

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