Batman and Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos #1 Returns Us to the Heroes’ Greatest Era (Review)

Batman and Robin are the most iconic duo in comics. They’re the mentor-mentee partnership that kickstarted the entire concept of a superhero sidekick, and they’ve proven time and again that nobody does it better than they do. Through every incarnation of the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder, they’ve shown that their teamwork and care for each other will always empower them to save the day. Of course, everyone has their favorite Batman and Robin team, be it Bruce and Tim or Dick and Damian. However, the duo that started it all was Bruce and Dick, and their early years defined everything for Batman and Robin.

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We were given a modernized, acclaimed look back at this time period with Mark Waid and Chris Samnee’s Batman and Robin: Year One, and now this dynamite team is giving us even more fantastic takes on the heroes in Batman and Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos #1. This brings us back to the beloved time period where Bruce and Dick are still figuring out their partnership, and throws a villain duo into the mix to counter the Bats. Catwoman takes on a charge, and it’s set to be a full-blown battle for the best sidekick. However, as much as I wanted to love this issue, it feels like it ends just as soon as it starts.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Pros Cons Incredible characterization and strong voices for everyone Way too light, too fast of a read Excellent balance of serious and funny moments Endlessly charming art

A Great Start That Barely Began

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This issue starts us right in the thick of things, with the Dynamic Duo foiling the villainous Scorpio’s vile ritual to summon Barbatos. Afterward, Bruce Wayne goes on a movie date, only to be mugged by a group of suspiciously skilled children. Bruce nearly blew his secret identity letting loose on the brats, until Catwoman stepped in to save the main girl. She found the girl again later, whom she took an interest in, with the girl calling herself Mehitabel after one of Selina’s many cats. Meanwhile, team Batman decided they needed to put a stop to whoever was organizing kids to steal for them, and elected to send Robin undercover.

Overall, I really like what this issue was doing. The characterization, as always, is top-notch. Bruce nearly losing control when being mugged just outside of Monarch Theater is exactly the type of trauma and tension that drives Batman’s mission. Dick, Alfred, and Selina all had incredible voices that were distinct, yet equally funny and presenting. The idea of a mysterious criminal organizing kids to mug the rich is great, and Catwoman taking on her own sidekick is a ton of fun. I love everything about this issue, but the problem is that there’s not a lot of it.

This is a very fast read. It does a lot of good set-up for future issues, establishing the overarching plot threads in a very satisfying way, but the whole time it just feels like it’s getting started, and then, all of a sudden, it’s over. A lot happens in it, but it also feels like nothing at all when reading. This comic is really only four scenes, and while they’re each good length, it doesn’t add up to a satisfying amount of space for an entire issue. This issue needed more. Right now, I’m hungry for more like I ordered a meal and was served an appetizer.

Endlessly Charming, Expressive Art

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Chris Samnee returns as artist for this sequel series, and I cannot imagine anyone else better for the job. His art rides the perfect line between detailed and expressive, creating a nostalgic, homey atmosphere that perfectly captures the vibe of a young Batman and Robin. This style is just as adept at depicting a well full of skeletons as it is Dick cackling at Bruce’s embarrassment, with neither feeling out of place. Every page is like a still frame from a cartoon in the best way possible. Dick continues to be the most adorable sidekick of all in this style, alongside some masterful wide shots of the Batcave.

The real highlight of this issue’s art is the lighting. Every scene has a dominant shade that matches the tone, setting the stage and shadows. From the harsh red of the fight with Scorpio, to the calming blues of the Batcave, to the tense orange of Bruce’s confrontation with the gang, to the purple hues of Catwoman’s meeting with Mehitabel, every location is bathed in its own distinct palette, and each one brings out the best of the environment and the characters. This is the type of expression that you might not notice on your first read-through, but once you do, it elevates the experience to a whole new level.

Overall, I really enjoyed this return to Waid and Samnee’s charming romp through Batman and Robin’s earliest adventures. The tone, characterization, and art are all top tier, but I just hope that the next issue feels more full.

Batman and Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos #1 is on sale now!