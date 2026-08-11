Moon Knight Just Made the Kind of Choice That Proves Why He’s Marvel’s Most Dangerous Anti-Hero

Moon Knight brought back the legendary Midnight Sons in his own solo series, but he did something that everyone should have seen coming when they finally went on their mission together. In the previous issue of Marc Spector: Moon Knight, Clea Strange told Moon Knight what he needed to do to save his friends from the Mansion Ravenous. The members of the Midnight Mission were taken captive, with Hunter’s Moon, 8-Ball, Reese Williams, Tigra, and Soldier in danger. Moon Knight brought together Blade, Robbie Reyes’ Ghost Rider, and Daredevil, as Clea said they were the only lineup that could accomplish their mission. In Marc Spector: Moon Knight #7 (2026) by Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik, the unexpected happened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The twist was that Moon Knight wasn’t forming the Midnight Sons to save the captives in a battle. Moon Knight brought in these three heroes, all of whom have a history of possession, as a trade for his friends. Moon Knight betrayed the Midnight Sons, all of whom pledged to fight by his side.

Moon Knight Betrays the Midnight Sons

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Everyone should have seen this coming, and even Daredevil knew from the start he couldn’t trust Moon Knight. However, when the Midnight Sons raced into the Mansion Ravenous and began their fight, it seemed they were winning and had a chance to finish off this monstrous villain. They killed the Mansion Ravenous’ dragon, formerly Moon Knight’s sentient sword Ginnarr, and just when they were ready to attack the villain, Moon Knight stopped them. This is when he admitted that he brought these heroes as a sacrifice to the villain in exchange for his friends’ freedom.

Daredevil responded in a manner that made it clear that he knew something like this could happen. Blade was angry that Moon Knight betrayed him after promising to always answer the call of the Midnight Sons. Robbie Reyes, the youngest of the group, was just surprised at the betrayal. By the end, Clea and Moon Knight admitted they were both in on it, and they did it to save the captives. However, with the Mansion Ravenous now in possession of Blade, Ghost Rider, and Daredevil, what is next?

This looks like the ultimate betrayal, but this story is not finished yet. While no one should ever trust Moon Knight, he surely has a plan, and working with Clea, they likely have something in mind. The capture was important because all three of these men had been possessed by evil in the past. The Beast possessed Daredevil in “Shadowland.” Blade was possessed by Varnae in “Blood Hunt.” Robbie Reyes was possessed by his dead uncle Eli Morrow when he became Ghost Rider. These heroes were the perfect sacrifice, but what could be in store for the Mansion Ravenous?

Moon Knight Has Never Been a Trustworthy Antihero

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Moon Knight has never been trustworthy. Even when he is trying to save the world, he does things his way and doesn’t care about the collateral damage around him. He knew he would struggle to get Robbie Reyes to follow him because Moon Knight once tried to steal all the powers from the Avengers to fight Mephisto. Moon Knight was in the right in his fight, but he has never known how to go about things the right way. He could have worked with the Avengers to fight Mephisto, but he decided he needed to do things on his own, and he made a lot of enemies in that moment.

Blade and Daredevil have known Moon Knight a long time, and they know they can’t trust him. Yet, they went into this battle anyway because it was the right thing to do. They probably knew Moon Knight would betray them, but they are heroes, and Moon Knight is an antihero who can’t seem to make the right decisions when he needs to. There is a chance that Clea could have a plan, and this is just a setup, with the two of them saving the Midnight Sons in the end, but Moon Knight has never been a team player, and he never will be.

This storyline will wrap up in Marc Spector: Moon Knight #9, which hits stores in October, and by that time, it seems like Moon Knight’s actions will save the day, but it might cost him in the end. The Midnight Sons have never been a team built on trust, but what Moon Knight did here might ruin that for the future. If anything, this could hint at what fans can expect when the Midnight Sons finally make their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with Moon Knight already part of that, it could show the one thing that could keep this supernatural team from ever coexisting.