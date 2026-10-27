Forget the Justice League International, This Version of DC’s Greatest Team Is Perfect for the DCU Even If They Are the Worst Justice League of Them All

The Justice League is DC Comics’ most important team. They followed the example of their Golden Age predecessors, the Justice Society, bringing together the greatest heroes of their era. The League took readers across the multiverse, battling against the most dangerous threats imaginable. With the DCU bringing the DC Multiverse to fans in new ways, the Justice League can be looked at as the holy grail for DC Studios. Much like the MCU and the Avengers, if they can make it work, then they’re set. There are various versions of the team that fans want to see on the big screen, with the more comedic Justice League International seemingly perfect for an adaptation. However, there’s another version of the team that would fit better.

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There have been numerous Justice League rosters over the years, but the Justice League International is always looked at as the most unique. This version of the team wasn’t the A-list of the superhero community, but lower-level heroes who got into all kinds of hijinks. Oftentimes, the JLI is given credit for changing the paradigm of the team, but this wasn’t actually the first time that the League was mostly made up of lower-level heroes. The first time this happened was Justice League of America Annual #2. It took the League out of the stars and to the last place on Earth anyone would expect – Detroit. This led to one of the worst eras of the team, but that’s why it would fit so well in the DCU.

The Justice League Detroit Was the League’s Lowest Hour

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The Justice League are DC’s foremost defenders, having first appeared in 1960. Over the course of the next 24 years, the team would become the center of the superhero community. Readers would get what would come to be known as the “Satellite Era”, when the team had their headquarters in an Earth-orbiting satellite, with numerous multiversal crossovers. It was the biggest era of the team in its history and fans loved it.

However, everything gets old eventually and as sales started to decline in the early ’80s, DC decided to take things in a new direction. Until this point, major teams like the Justice League or the Avengers consisted of the most popular heroes in their universes. While both groups had lower-level members, they were just a part of the roster. Justice League of America Annual #2 would change that, as big wigs like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the other big names would all leave the team in the aftermath of the satellite’s destruction.

Team leader Aquaman decided to bring the team to Detroit and recruit mostly new members, with Martian Manhunter, Zatanna, and Elongated Man staying with the group. New heroes were chosen to people the League, with Steel, Vibe, Vixen, and Gypsy all joining the team. This was a huge change from the previous roster of the team when it came to power. It was the first indication that the League was about to go in a new direction.

Basically, you couldn’t really do the kind of stories that fans expected with the Justice League Detroit. While the group had its powerhouses in the person of Martian Manhunter and Zatanna, the rest of the team just didn’t have the muscle for big multiversal adventures. On the one hand, you can understand why they did it; one of the best ways to grow new characters is to put them on a team like the League. However, without the A-listers that fans wanted to see in the book, they stopped buying it. The Justice League Detroit premiered in 1984 and would be gone by 1986’s Legends, which would lead to the introduction of the JLI.

I think bringing the Justice League Detroit into the DCU would be supremely entertaining. One of the reasons that the fans want the JLI adapted is because of the potential for wild superhero comedy, but we’re already getting some of that flavor in the DCU with the Justice Gang. The Justice League Detroit could show what happens when you put a bunch of newby heroes with veterans in the funniest ways possible. The comic played the team straight, but it would be so much more fun playing them more comedically.

We’ve gotten to see so many cool big superhero fights on the big screen, but you know what we haven’t seen a lot of? A fight that goes completely wrong; the villains are too powerful, the heroes too inexperienced, and everybody keeps messing up. The Justice League Detroit can be that kind of team. After all, it’s a team of new heroes, working with veterans. DC Studios has shown that they have no problem with superhero humor and the Justice League Detroit is the perfect place to play with a new flavor of it.

As funny as the Justice League International can be, it represents a form of superhero comedy that has become the rule, not the exception. Superheroes in movies nowadays all act like the JLI did, so bringing them to the big screen wouldn’t be special. However, the Justice League Detroit would allow DC Studios to take superhero comedy in new directions. You can use the team’s reputation as the worst Justice League team to take a different look at this kind of superhero group, one that takes advantage of this team as the “training team” of the League.

The DCU Could Spin Gold From the Justice League Detroit

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The DCU has a change to become one of the biggest parts of pop culture in the years to come and the Justice League is definitely going to play a huge role in its development. We’re certainly going to get the standard version of the group, the one that has all of the most powerful heroes aboard, but they are far from the only League we should get. While everyone wants to see the Justice League International on the big screen, it honestly would be a better idea to use the Justice League Detroit.

The Justice League Detroit was a complete failure of a League. It tried to do Justice League stories with lower-level heroes and it just never really caught on. It wasn’t what fans wanted back then, but I think that DC Studios can take the idea of a Justice League team with lesser heroes and make it into something special. There’s so much potential for comedy with the Justice League Detroit that DC Studios would be foolish to leave them in the comics.

What do you think about the Justice League Detroit? Do you think the DCU could spin them into gold? Sound off in the comment section below.