The X-Men’s Psylocke Is Becoming the Leader She Was Meant to Be, and Marvel’s Latest Change Proves It

The X-Men are in the midst of their big 2026 crossover, DNX. The mutant team has been dealing with 3K, a mutant group led by the corrupted older Beast, who has finally assembled everything they need to create the X-Virus from the “Age of Revelation” and begin their attack on humanity. The Fantastic Four stepped up to help the X-Men, leading the two teams to battle 3K in Philadelphia, while dealing with their viral attack elsewhere in Pennsylvania. All of that led to X-Men #40, which takes place in the aftermath of the X-Men saving Philly from 3K’s crashing airship. In the issue, Psylocke volunteers to enter the airship in an attempt to hunt down any other members of 3K.

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X-Men (Vol. 7) has been something of a mixed bag for X-fans, but one thing that the book has been doing well is showcase characters that fans have been asking for more of. Magik has become something of a superstar and Psylocke has also benefited greatly, even getting her own miniseries. The mutant ninja has long been one of the team’s most popular characters, as well as one of the most complicated. This issue plays into that, with the hero questioning herself and why she’s risen to the level she has in the X-Men. This issue answers that question, showing why she’s become such a great leader.





While Braddock Flits Away Like a Butterfly, Kwannon Proves That She’s the Sword the X-Men Need

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Psylocke has a rich legacy with the X-Men, but it’s one that has gotten more and more complex over the years. Elizabeth Braddock was a telepathic mutant, the twin sister of Captain Britain, and would end up joining the X-Men. She was captured by the Hand and had her mind put into the body of the ninja assassin Kwannon, another telepath. Kwannon was put in Betsy’s body and years later would return to the X-Men, dying of the Legacy Virus. She was eventually resurrected and the two women were put back in their own bodies.

Betsy ended up becoming Captain Britain and is about take up the name Butterfly in the new book Maximum X-Men. On the X-Men, Betsy showed just how formidable she was, taking on the greatest threats and challenges, always winning. She left quite big shoes to fill for anyone who took up the name Psylocke. Kwannon, meanwhile, has been getting used to her old body again. She was brought back a little before the Krakoa Era and ended up having a fruitful time, starring in the book Fallen Angels before becoming the leader in Hellions.

Hellions is thought of as the best Krakoa Era book by many fans. Kwannon was chosen as field leader by Mister Sinister, who held the ability to resurrect her child over her head. She started a relationship with Greycrow and balanced leading her teammates with following the sometimes evil orders of Sinister. She was put in charge of a team of mutants who were all, to put it nicely, a challenge – Greycrow, Empath, Wild Child, Orphanmaker, Nanny, and Havok – and was able to keep them on task enough to keep the team alive against threats like Tarn the Unclean, Mastermind and Arcade, and the Friends of Humanity.

Her time as a Hellion was enough to impress Cyclops, who brought her onto his team and into the cast of X-Men (Vol. 7). Cyclops went so far as to make her his second in command, which is the crux of issue #40. Kwannon has long been questioning herself; as a member of the Hand, she was one of the most dangerous killers in the world. She has done horrific things over her lifetime, and like many heroes feels that her time with the X-Men makes up for it. While she believes completely in her ability to kill, she’s having a harder time understanding why Cyclops trusts her with so much responsibility.

The issue is one that you’ve seen a lot over the years, especially if you’re an X-reader. Numerous killers have joined the team and then had an issue where they questioned why everyone trusted them so much. In this issue, Psylocke proves why in the simplest way – she shows mercy to Myriad, a member of 3k. Myriad’s flesh-crafting powers allow her to take on a monster form that adapts to anything. The two of them end up in a pitched battle, with Psylocke realizing how she can end this fight easily, ending her foe’s life.

However, Myriad isn’t some older, evil mutant. She’s someone who has been lied to by Beast and 3K, told that the X-Men were monsters. Psylocke shows her mercy, defeating her handily, and then offering the young mutant her hand. In that moment, she realizes why Cyclops has put her in the position that he did. She could have given her hand over to instinct and just killed Myriad. Instead, she reached out that hand and her foe realized that everything she had been told about the X-Men was lies. Kwannon proved that she wasn’t just the assassin that she had been before. She was something more: an X-Man.

The New Psylocke Is Shaping Up to Be the Best One

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The X-Men and 3K have been battling it out for months, each group scoring victories against the other. Psylocke has been helping lead the fight against them, seeing the terrors they are capable of first hand. Myriad’s powers made her a menace; not only could she change her flesh, but she could turn anyone into a monster against their will. Psylocke would have been in her rights to kill her, just as she had killed people herself. However, Kwannon knows something – just because you’re a killer, you don’t have to stay one.

Kwannon spends the entire issue trying to figure out why Cyclops trusts her and she soon realizes why – because she has changed. She is no longer the Hand’s main assassin, she’s an X-Man, a leader and a hero. She may still use the methods of the past, but she can make the choice. She’s grown in ways she never thought possible, living up to the name she’s stepped into. In fact, if she keeps going on this way, there’s a good chance she’ll be the greatest Psylocke of them all.

X-Men #40 is on sale now.

Do you think Kwannon’s growth has made her a better Psylocke then Betsy? Sound off in the comments below.