10 DC Villains Who Joined the Justice League, Ranked by Power

The Justice League comprises the greatest superheroes in DC Comics. With members like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, the League not only protects the universe but also acts as a shining beacon of hope and heroism for humanity. However, while the League usually only accepts the best of the best, sometimes desperation calls for them to recruit the worst. Whether as a method of reform or to face greater threats, the Justice League has sporadically allowed notorious supervillains into its ranks. And although these villains’ loose morals often lead to trouble, their immense power usually proves useful in the Justice League’s mission to protect the universe.

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Numerous supervillains have been given the unexpected privilege to become members of the Justice League. The reasons can range from wanting to make up for their evil ways to aiding their self-serving interests. Either way, some of DC’s strongest villains have been official Justice Leaguers, even if their reformations don’t end up sticking.

10) Giganta

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When Superman defeated Darkseid at the end of the DC K.O. event, many people knew that the Lord of Apokolips would inevitably return. To help prepare for Darkseid’s next invasion, the supervillains of Earth decided to set aside their grievances and join the Justice League. One of these villains was the towering Wonder Woman enemy, Giganta. Capable of growing to several hundred feet in height, Giganta uses her immense size to crush everything in her path. She’s lifted the Washington Monument and used it as a melee weapon, generated glass-shattering shouts, and regularly tanks punches from Wonder Woman. Giganta may be a brute, but her strength and size make her a valuable addition to the Justice League’s war against Darkseid.

9) Cheetah

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As Wonder Woman’s archnemesis, Cheetah is as fast as she is deadly. After the events of DC K.O., Cheetah joined the Justice League to help protect the Earth in case Darkseid came back. Empowered by the God Urzkartaga, Cheetah is among the fastest villains on Earth. She can effortlessly run circles around Wonder Woman and can even keep pace with the Flash. Cheetah will oftentimes be shown to trade blows with Wonder Woman, and her claws can cut through just about anything, including Superman’s near-impenetrable skin. Add in her animalistic savagery and bloodlust, Cheetah is one of the most unhinged people to have ever been allowed into the Justice League’s ranks.

8) Major Disaster

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Initially starting as a petty crook and Green Lantern villain, Major Disaster, along with the rest of the Injustice Gang, got the chance to redeem himself when the public mistook the gang for heroes. At first, Major Disaster and Injustice Gang were given the unceremonious position of Justice League Antarctica. Not surprisingly, the gang soon disbanded thereafter. Nonetheless, Major Disaster’s immense power ultimately allowed him to return and join the true Justice League’s main roster. With the power to manipulate probability, Major Disaster can summon natural disasters and devastating weather phenomena, including earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, and meteorites. With his power, Major Disaster is a walking force of nature.

7) Star Sapphire

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For decades, Carol Ferris, aka Star Sapphire, was one of Green Lantern Hal Jordan’s most iconic adversaries, despite her love for him. This was because, the Star Sapphire Gem forcefully attached itself to Carol and possessed her, turning her into a cruel villain. However, Carol eventually gained control over the Star Sapphire and sought to make amends for her past actions. This would all culminate in her being officially recruited into the all-new Justice League Unlimited. As the most powerful Star Sapphire in the universe, Carol can create powerful and versatile energy constructs that are only limited by her imagination. She has battled and bested some of the strongest Green, Yellow, and Red Lanterns of all time, and even managed to defeat Cyborg Superman.

6) Lex Luthor

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Despite being Superman’s archnemesis, Lex Luthor has joined the Justice League twice. The first time was during the New 52 era, when he enlisted to fight greater threats like the Crime Syndicate, the Amazo Virus, and Darkseid. Like many villains, Luthor’s currently a member of the League to help prepare for Darkseid’s return. Not only is Luthor one of the smartest people to have ever joined the League, but his Warsuit and his numerous gadgets also make him among the toughest. Drawing power from the extraterrestrial Mother Box, Luthor’s Warsuit is strong enough to fight Superman and survive the destruction of a planet, and is armed to the teeth with lasers, missiles, blades, and force fields that can make people two-dimensional.

5) Maxwell Lord

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Unlike other villains on this list, wealthy businessman Maxwell Lord was initially presented as one of the Justice League’s greatest supporters. With his vast wealth, Lord was the founder and leader of Justice League International, with most of its members trusting him with their lives. Unfortunately, his heroic posture turned out to be a lie, as he was actually the secret leader of Checkmate, an organization created to monitor and ultimately destroy metahumans. On top of releasing an army of killer robots against the League, Lord also revealed himself to be one of the strongest telepaths on the planet, which he predominantly uses to mind control people. At his peak, Lord has brainwashed numerous powerhouses, including Superman and Enchantress, and even made the entire planet forget him.

4) Black Adam

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The original champion of Shazam, Black Adam, is a complicated character who went from a straightforward villain to a vicious, if not well-meaning, ruler of the nation of Khandaq. To prove his change of heart, Black Adam joined the Justice League. Black Adam’s addition to the League was certainly contentious, but in the end, his godly power made him an invaluable member. Empowered by the Egyptian Gods, Black Adam has many fantastical abilities. He’s strong enough to push the moon and can fly fast enough to keep up with the Flash, fire devastating lightning bolts, and even perceive any weaknesses his opponents may have. Even more importantly for the Justice League, Black Adam can share his power with his compatriots, making them even stronger.

3) Starro the Conqueror

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With a mind capable of controlling nine galaxies, Starro the Conqueror is among the most fearsome villains in the universe. Starro, like many other villains, joined the Justice League after the events of DC K.O. In addition to being one of the most powerful telepaths in existence, Starro can grow to the size of a continent, regenerate from almost any damage, and create billions of tiny clones. These clones will latch onto people’s faces and bend them to Starro’s will. Whenever Starro attempts an invasion of Earth, it takes the combined might of the planet’s heroes to stop him. This technically wouldn’t even be the first time Starro joined the Justice League, as his more heroic clone, Jarro, was also a member of DC’s premier superhero team.

2) Lobo

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Acting as both an anti-hero and a villain, Lobo is a chaotic force of destruction who will kill for both fun and profit. Lobo has joined the Justice League on two separate occasions; once as a favor to Batman, and the other was to help the universe prepare for Darkseid’s return after DC K.O. As a Czarian, Lobo possesses enough strength to tow stars and a healing factor potent enough to recover from a single drop of blood. Each additional drop of his blood will turn into a Lobo clone that’s just as strong and crazy as the original. He also has exterminated his own species for fun and invented guns capable of obliterating planets. Indeed, Lobo was banned from both Heaven and Hell because neither wanted to mess with him.

1) Darkseid

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As the God of Evil, Darkseid seems like literally the last person ever to join the Justice League. However, when the intergalactic Justice League Odyssey was formed and investigated the mysterious Ghost Sector, they discovered a severely weakened Darkseid. The Lord of Apokolips offered his aid in helping the Justice League Odyssey find ancient relics to defeat the all-powerful villain Perpetua, and the heroes reluctantly agreed. Unsurprisingly, it was all a trick for Darkseid to regain his lost power, and he betrayed his short-lived allies. Even in his weakened form, Darkseid is still among the most powerful beings in the DC Universe. He’s as strong as the entire Justice League combined, has butchered numerous gods, and continuously acts as the DC Multiverse’s greatest threat.

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