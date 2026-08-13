Hannah Rose May Reveals Surprising Thing She Learned With The Exorcism at 1600 Penn, Teases Blumhouse Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE]

While most people think about comics as being the domain of superheroes, it’s actually a much larger world. Between sci-fi, fantasy, crime, and even horror there really is something for everyone on the pages of comics but when it comes to horror in particular, IDW Publishing is especially delivering. Their IDW Dark line offers readers some genuinely chilling tales. Titles like 30 Days of Night: Falling Sun, Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring, and even Operation: Iron Coffin have delivered the terror in unexpected and inventive new ways. And when it comes to IDW’s horror offerings, writer Hanna Rose May might just be one of the most popular creators. Her work on the Smile tie-in comic, Smile: For the Camera took the horror to the fashion industry and her upcoming series Fatal Fest already has fans buzzing.

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But for many, it’s May’s The Exorcism at 1600 Penn that is a particular favorite for many fans. The four-issue miniseries follows the first female president of the United States dealing with the pressures not only of being a world leader with the threat of World War III, but those of being a mother to teenagers, and an unexpected battle between good and evil when a demonic possession gets thrown into the mix. A sequel, The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace, debuted earlier this year, and The Exorcism at 1600 Penn itself has become such a sensation that it’s being adapted into a movie with Jason Blum producing for Blumhouse. Speaking with ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con, however, May revealed that she learned something when working on the popular horror series that might surprise some fans and all has to do with its iconic address.

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“It was funny because when we were titling The Exorcism at 1600 Penn, we actually unfortunately found out that people didn’t know that was the address of the White House. So, there was a conversation with IDW where we debated on do we call it The Exorcism at the White House. But I really wanted to call it The Exorcism at 1600 Penn because I knew that there was plans for other addresses and before Buckingham, I debated on 10 Downing,” May said.

She added, “It kind of works out because if someone doesn’t want to read something that they assume might be too political, which the book is not, it’s apolitical but then I was like, oh they might just think it’s some address, randomly, somewhere.”

May Is Herself Excited About the Adaptation of The Exorcism at 1600 Penn

While it is a little bit of a surprise that many people weren’t aware that 1600 Penn is the address of the White House before reading May’s series, a whole lot more people will be finding that out once the movie eventually makes its way to screens. It was announced back in January of this year that Blumhouse-Atomic Monster is developing a feature film adaptation of the book, which was written by May with art by Vanesa Del Rey. There haven’t been a ton of updates on the project since it was announced and May herself wasn’t able to offer too many — even going so far as to not reveal if she’s read any early scripts — but she did indicate that she’s excited about the project and how things are working out thus far.

“I’m very excited by the conversations that we have had,” May said.

The Exorcism at 1600 Penn is currently available from IDW, as is its follow-up, The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace. May’s next horror series, Fatal Fest, does not yet have an official release date but is expected soon from IDW Dark.