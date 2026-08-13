5 Marvel Magic Users Who Could Challenge Scarlet Witch for Sorcerer Supreme Title

Scarlet Witch has become massively popular in the 21st century. She was one of the focuses of the Avengers comics in the ’00s and ’10s, a time that saw her get her greatest power upgrade, go evil and de-power most of the mutant race, and then took her on a long road that would eventually lead her back to the good graces of her friends and family. Her MCU debut brought the end of Magneto as her and Quicksilver’s father, but she benefited immensely from being in the movies. Wanda stans are everywhere nowadays and Marvel Comics has taken notice, pushing the character for the last few years with solo series, even making her the Sorcerer Supreme.

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Wanda Maximoff has long been one of the most powerful people in the Marvel Universe and making her Sorcerer Supreme has added to that. She’s now at the top of a magical community full of powerful beings, some of whom would definitely want to have the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme. While some of them would certainly fail in that battle, there are others who would be able to challenge Wanda for her title. These five Marvel magic-users could vie with Scarlet Witch for the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme, their skills with the arcane challenging her own.

5) Morgan Le Fay

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Morgan Le Fay was the enemy of Arthur and Merlin, battling the two of them for the power of Camelot and Excalibur for years. At one point, Iron Man and Doctor Doom ended up in the past, introducing Morgan to a look of the world to come. The sorceress would begin attacking the Earth in the future from her place in the past, mostly battling against the Avengers. While she lives in a much less advanced time, her magical power more than makes up for it. Her magic allowed her to travel through time, which isn’t something that most magic users can do without aid, and she’s been able to create monstrous armies of demons and zombies. She’s battled against Doom himself in magical combat and has faced off against all of the most powerful magic-using heroes out there. Morgan definitely covets the position of Sorcerer Supreme and she definitely has the power to back up any claim to it. Scarlet Witch is powerful, but Morgan is older and craftier, with a knowledge of magic that far outstrips Wanda’s. A battle for the mantle between the two of them would be fantastic, and Le Fay has a better chance of winning than it seems.

4) Agatha Harkness

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Agatha Harkness is one of Marvel’s most powerful magic-users and she has a long history with the superhero community. A witch from Salem, she’s lived for centuries and in her dotage was nanny for both the Fantastic Four and Scarlet Witch and Vision. She helped train Wanda in magic and would end up a victim of hers when she went mad in “Avengers Disassembled: Chaos”. She’s come back to life and has regained her youth, but she’s no longer the kindly old helper she once was, mostly because of the MCU conception of the character. She’s already faced off against Wanda and the Avengers, trying to get her hands on the Darkhold, but was stopped. As far as it goes, though, if there’s anyone who can beat Wanda in a magical battle, it’s her. She has centuries more experience and knows way more magic. Wanda is smart, but she’s nowhere near as crafty and that would be a big problem for Scarlet Witch, giving Agatha the chance to steal the mantle.

3) Wiccan

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Wiccan was first introduced as the Asgardian in Young Avengers, before he changed his gimmick after learning about the full power of his magic. Right from the beginning, there was something familiar to the Avengers about the young Wiccan, down to his name Billy. It was soon learned that he was the son of Scarlet Witch and Vision, pieces of his soul surviving what everyone thought was their end and taking root in a new body. He’s since become one of the most powerful young heroes of the 21st century, marrying his boyfriend Hulkling and ruling a massive intergalactic empire at the half-Skrull/half-Kree royal’s side. While he doesn’t have the same experience or knowledge of his mother, his raw power gives him a chance to beat her in battle. Wanda would take it easy on him at first, which give him the chance he needed. He’s already been a ruler of the galaxy; becoming Sorcerer Supreme wouldn’t be that big of a deal.

2) Loki

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Loki was one of the Avengers’ greatest villains, but has since found a new lease on life. While it’s impossible to call Loki heroic, they’ve become more than just the God of Mischief. They are now the God of Stories, reaching a new level with their power. Loki is always a serious contender for Sorcerer Supreme. They’ve studied magic in the Ten Realms for millennia, mastering magic that few outside the Golden Realm even had access to. As an Asgardian, they are quite physically powerful and their place as a deity means that their magic is quite formidable. Wanda doesn’t do well against manipulative enemies and that’s Loki in a nutshell. They could beat her in any number of ways, whether it be tricking her into a magic battle where they have the advantage or just teleporting behind her and hitting her as hard as they could. Maybe one day we’ll get the big grudge match for the mantle between the two of them and that’s a fight that Loki can win.

1) Magik

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Magik has become a superstar and it’s about time. Illyana Rasputin was one of the best members of the New Mutants, the sister of Colossus who was stolen as a child and taken to Limbo, where she was abused by Belasco, the lord of that realm. Time runs differently in Limbo and she used that to her advantage, mastering magic and combat alongside Limbo versions of Storm and Kitty Pryde. She gained the demonic Darkchylde form and came home as a teenager, battling the demons inside and becoming Lord of Limbo before being de-aged and dying of the Legacy Virus. She’s since returned to life, mastering the demons within her and becoming one of the best X-Men of the last 15 years. Magik is a master magic-user, having gotten training from both Wanda and Doctor Strange, and is one of the best combat mages around. She’s a master of the magic of Limbo and definitely has tricks that Scarlet Witch has never seen before. Magik is a ferocious fighter and that would allow her to take the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme if she wanted it.