5 Batman Villains Defined By Their Tragic Origin Stories, & 1 Has His Own Horror Movie

There are many villains whose origin stories make them as sympathetic as they are terrifying, and it is what they did after their tragedies that separates heroes from villains. Batman is a character whose parents were killed when he was young, and he fought to become a hero in the end. That makes it no surprise that many of his deadliest villains had just as tragic origin stories as Batman, but these characters did something very different following their setbacks and turned to a life of evil. In some cases, they didn’t have a choice, but they still differ from Batman in striking ways.

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These villains go back decades, with three of these villains from Batman’s earliest days in comics, although their origin stories changed drastically over the years in retcons and reboots. Some are completely different characters from the ones who started out in the roles, and at least one was made sympathetic thanks to a cartoon and not the comic books in which he was introduced. One also has a brand-new DCU horror movie outlining his origin.

5) Clayface

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There have been several versions of Clayface over the years, and the one in the recent DCU horror movie is a version of one of the later villains. The original Clayface was Basil Karlo in Detective Comics #40 (1940) by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, an actor who lost it when a remake of his classic horror movie was made without him. He put on a mask and began killing the actors who were playing the characters his character killed in the order they died in the movie. The second Clayface was a treasure hunter named Matt Hagen who gained the powers that fans know from Clayface today.

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Hagen’s origin was changed in Batman: The Animated Series’ two-part “Feat of Clay,” and the comics then changed Basil Karlo’s canon origin to. This had Karlo as an actor who had his face ruined after an accident, and he got hooked on a banned makeup compound called Renu and became the villainous Clayface when the compound changed his body and altered his mind. The horror movie Clayface makes his origin even more tragic, as mobsters ruined his face just as he found acting success, and he sought revenge.

4) Solomon Grundy

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Solomon Grundy debuted in All-American Comics #61 (1944) by Alfred Bester and Paul Reinman as a villain of Alan Scott, the Golden Age Green Lantern. This origin was grim, as Cyrus Gold’s bad deeds caught up with him, and he was killed and left for dead in Slaughter Swamp outside Gotham City. Then, 50 years later, he rose as a creature made partly of swamp matter with no memories of his past. While this was a tragic origin story, it was made darker years later.

In 2009’s Faces of Evil: Solomon Grundy #1 by Geoff Johns and Scott Kolins, the Phantom Stranger gives Solomon Grundy seven days to break his curse by finding who killed him and forgiving them while Etrigan tries to drag him to Hell. The twist here is that no one killed him, and Gold died by suicide in Slaughter Swamp during a fit of madness. Solomon Grundy’s past keeps changing over the years, and the one constant is that he dies and then rises in Slaughter Swamp, wanting to be left alone, but always getting dragged into terrible situations.

3) Man-Bat

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Man-Bat is the Batman version of the classic Wolf Man mythos. In this origin story, Kirk Langstrom debuted in Detective Comics #400 (1970), “Challenge of the Man-Bat,” by Frank Robbins and Neal Adams. He was a bat specialist at the Gotham Museum of Natural History, a scientist whose self-experimentation in giving humans sonar senses ended up turning him into a bat-like creature. He is a villain whom Batman always wants to cure rather than lock away.

DC tried to give the sympathetic Batman villain his own solo series in 1975, but it ended up cancelled after only two issues. In 2021, he got his own series that lasted a full five issues with a miniseries by Dave Wielgosz and Sumit Kumar, where he goes into hiding as the Suicide Squad hunts him down. This is a story about a man who turns himself into a monster and loses complete control, and who needs Batman to be the better man and help turn him back into a human, although he always seems to revert to the monster.

2) Mister Freeze

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Mister Freeze is a character who has undergone several retcons and changes to his character over the years, and the one that stuck was created in an animated series and not the comics. Originally, he debuted as Mr. Zero in Batman #121 (1958) by Dave Wood, Sheldon Moldoff, and Bob Kane. He was a criminal scientist with an ice gun. It was the 1966 live-action Batman TV show that changed his name to Mr. Freeze, and the comics then made the change as well.

However, the biggest change came in Batman: The Animated Series. The episode was called “Heart of Ice,” and it changed his origin from an evil scientist to a man named Victor Fries who began a life of crime to raise money to find a cure for his terminally ill wife, Nora. Mr. Freeze simply wanted revenge on the man who he believed killed Nora, who was in a cryogenic stasis. Mr. Freeze became a character who only wanted to save his beloved wife, and his life of crime was simply to do what he could to achieve this heartbreaking goal.

1) Two-Face

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Two-Face was once the best of the best, a district attorney in Gotham City who was not corrupt and who wanted to clean up the town. This put him at odds with the mafia that runs Gotham City. Harvey Dent debuted in Detective Comics #66 by Bill Finger and Bob Kane, and it was in this issue that Boss Maroni threw acid in Harvey’s face during a criminal trial, scarring half his face and leaving him mentally broken and willing to let a coin flip determine which side of his personality would decide someone’s fate.

This was the main plot of The Dark Knight movie, where Harvey Dent was someone that Bruce Wayne put all his faith in concerning fixing Gotham City. In that movie, Joker caused the accident that killed the woman Dent loved and left him scarred. Harvey said that someone would either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain, which is why his downfall was so tragic in the movie. Dent is the classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde monster, and he is always fighting his evil urges, making him one of Batman’s most tragic enemies.

What are your thoughts on Batman’s most tragic villains? Let us know if we missed someone you would have put on the list in the comments below.