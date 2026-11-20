In Marvel Comics’ “Secret Wars,” Doctor Doom recovered the pieces of a dead multiverse and then created something new out of the scraps. He built his own patchwork planet called Battleworld and filled it with remnants from all the destroyed Earths. This meant that the entire planet was split into different domains, each representing something that he was able to recover from the devastation of the incursions. He brought in the heroes and villains from those worlds and ensured they remembered nothing before their arrival in his new dystopian world. This made Battleworld more eclectic and diverse than anything Marvel Comics has ever seen.

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While Doctor Doom and his family lived in his home of Doomstadt, repurposed for Battleworld, the rest of the planet featured everything from Ultron bots to Asgardians to the best characters to appear in the MCU’s What If…? animated series, the Marvel Zombies.

5) Doomstadt

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Doomstadt is the capital of Battleworld, where God Emperor Doom and Sheriff Strange are based. Its locations include Castle Doom, the courts, and the Killiseum, a gladiatorial arena run by Arcade. Doom does not rule there alone. He reigns with his wife, Susan von Doom, and their children, Franklin and Valeria. One of the most interesting things there is Franklin’s pet, Galactus. This is also where Battleworld’s true strength lies, as the real Molecule Man, the being holding the entire world together, lives in an area beneath a statue of himself.

This is where most of Avengers: Secret Wars is likely to take place because this is where Doctor Doom lives, and it is where he rules over the entire world he created. It is also where the final battle happens. In the comics, Reed Richards faces off with Doom in the Molecule Man’s base. This is also the safest place on Battleworld, thanks to the protection of Doctor Doom, and when people are exiled, that is when we discover all the other realms on the planet.

4) The Regency

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The Regency is an interesting realm on Battleworld, and it was made from what remained of Earth-18119. Its baron is Augustus Roman, the villain known as Regent, and this is where we can see Spider-Man in his biggest story from “Secret Wars.” The realm was the setting of The Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, a five-issue “Secret Wars” tie-in by Dan Slott and Adam Kubert. The Regency is a drastically reimagined incarnation of New York City.

Marvel called this “The Last Spider-Man Story.” It brings back Peter Parker’s wife and child, who had been removed from his continuity. Roman, the CEO of Empire Unlimited, killed the Avengers and the remaining heroes. He took their powers by harvesting genetic material from their bodies. Regent’s rule is a police state for anyone with powers. His forces hunt down powered people, including children, and he sends the Sinister Six after Spider-Man. This could work in Avengers: Secret Wars by showing what would have happened if MJ had never forgotten her relationship with Peter Parker.

3) The Wastelands

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The Wastelands, the desert domain with Old Man Logan, is the Battleworld realm built from the remnants of Earth-21923, a variant of Earth-807128. This area includes Amerika, Hammer Falls, and New Vegas. Its tie-in is Old Man Logan #1 (2015) by Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino. It is set in a dystopia where villains rule because the heroes were killed, the same as the original “Old Man Logan” storyline from Wolverine comics. Just as in that world, Wolverine slaughtered the X-Men thanks to Mysterio’s illusions.

In that original storyline, Logan killed the Hulk Gang and spared one baby, Bruce Banner Jr., to raise. This story opens with Logan breaking up a human trafficking ring and finding an Ultron Sentinel head. The head leads him to Hammer Falls and a dying Emma Frost, and because it came from beyond the Wastelands, he starts crossing borders. We have seen a version of Old Man Logan in Logan, and this could be a great place to bring the world back. Since that Wolverine died, this could bring back X-23 instead and show her in action in this world.

2) Doomgard

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On Battleworld, Doctor Doom’s law enforcement was the Thor Corps, and Doomgard is Doctor Doom’s Asgard, which is where this police force operates from. Anyone from any domain who can lift a Mjolnir can join. This could bring in so many great characters to Avengers: Secret Wars, from Thor and Jane Foster to alternate versions of Thor and even Beta Ray Bill, who has yet to make his MCU debut. This realm debuted in Thors #1 (2015) by Jason Aaron and Chris Sprouse, and it was a police procedural series.

The murder victims are all versions of Jane Foster from different realities, each missing her eyes. Looking into any version of Jane Foster’s eyes stirs any Thor’s memory that something is wrong with the world. While the murder mystery would be too much for inclusion in a movie as big as Avengers: Secret Wars, seeing Doomgard would be incredible, and it could play a large role in how Doom keeps order on Battleworld.

1) Deadlands

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The one Battleworld realm that has to be shown in Avengers: Secret Wars is the Deadlands. This is where anyone who is banished from Doomstadt is sent, and it is where the most popular What If…? characters from the animated series live. This is where the Marvel Zombies are found. The Deadlands is the Battleworld domain built from the remnants of the Marvel Zombies reality. It is infested with zombie versions of Marvel characters and lies outside God Emperor Doom’s jurisdiction.

This realm brought in so many characters, from Captain Britain (Baron James Braddock), who was banished from Doomstadt, to Elsa Bloodstone, who is the main hero in the Marvel Zombies “Secret Wars” tie-in series. Late in “Secret Wars,” Black Panther uses his title of King of the Dead to recruit the zombies against Doom, and there was even a series that showed the Marvel Zombies battling Ultron bots. There are so many great things about the Deadlands that if it doesn’t show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, it would be a huge loss.

What Battleworld realms do you want to see in Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know what you want to see in the comments below.