5 Perfect Marvel Zombies Stories For the Announced Disney+ Specials (& 1 Would Destroy the Biggest MCU Villain)

Marvel Zombies is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with three upcoming Disney+ specials. The new specials will hit starting in 2027. These include The Winter Soldier (2027), The Fist of Khonshu (2028), and The Last Guardian (2029), and they will come out around Halloween each year. Bryan Andrews, who directed and ran the 2025 Marvel Zombies series, is directing the specials, and Brad Winderbaum said that who the Last Guardian is will be the exciting mystery in the series. The specials’ names listed in the titles (Bucky Barnes, Moon Knight, and the Last Guardian) will only be some of the characters in these episodes.

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While these titles reveal who will be the main focus of the stories, they don’t tell us what the stories will actually be about. There are a lot of options from the Marvel Zombies comics that could play into any of these characters, and these are some great ones to show in these Halloween specials.

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5) Marvel Zombies: War Zone

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Marvel Zombies: War Zone is a five-issue limited series by Tom Waltz and Jaime Infante, and it is currently ongoing. This is a series that could play out in Moon Knight’s The Fist of Khonshu special because it is more about street-level heroes than the more powerful zombie heroes. The main character in the comics, as the War Zone title suggests, is The Punisher, and he has worked so far with Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and other street-level heroes as New York City was blocked off from the world with a force field to keep the zombie outbreak from spreading.

It is assumed that the Marvel Zombies specials will all take place in the same world introduced in the What If…? series and the Marvel Zombies miniseries with Kamala Khan as the lead. Remember, in the series, Marc Spector is dead, and Blade has taken over as the new Moon Knight, known as the Fist of Khonshu, so it could be easy to see this character in the same storyline that was told in Marvel Zombies: War Zone, but with some minor tweaks to eliminate the force-field part of the story.

4) Midnight Sons vs. Marvel Zombies

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Another great option from the comics that could be told in the Fist of Khonshu special is the Marvel Zombies series, where the Midnight Sons fought the Marvel Zombies. With the idea that the Midnight Sons are on their way to the MCU, with the possibility of characters like Ghost Rider, Blade, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, and more coming. The fact that Blade is the new Moon Knight in the world of the MCU’s Marvel Zombies storyline means this Halloween special could have a huge monster mash.

This storyline was from Marvel Zombies 4, a four-issue limited series from 2009 by Fred Van Lente and Kev Walker. Morbius leads a new Midnight Sons made up of Werewolf by Night, Daimon Hellstrom, Jennifer Kale, and Man-Thing, and he gives everyone except Man-Thing a vaccine he made against the zombie virus. Replacing Morbius with Blade’s Moon Knight makes this a perfect fit for any Halloween special. Who doesn’t want to see Marvel’s monsters wreaking havoc on the zombies?

3) Age of Ultron vs. Marvel Zombies

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Another option that would be great to see could actually come separately from the Marvel Zombies specials on Disney+. During the 2015 “Secret Wars” comic book series, there was a miniseries called Marvel Zombies by Simon Spurrier and Kev Walker that showed the zombie-infested Deadlands on Battleworld. This story sees Elsa Bloodstone fighting through the zombie hordes as she tries to save an amnesiac boy. However, things got even better with Age of Ultron vs. Marvel Zombies, another “Secret Wars” tie-in series.

This series by James Robinson, Steve Pugh, and Ron Garney showed that Ultron also had an army of Ultron Drones in the Deadlands, which created a massive war between Ultron Drones and Marvel Zombies, with some heroes like Wonder Man and Hank Pym stuck in the middle. Seeing this small part of Battleworld show up in the Avengers: Secret Wars movie could be worth the price of admission. If not, it could also be a nice place to throw in the Winter Soldier in his special.

2) Marvel Zombies: Resurrection

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Marvel Zombies: Resurrection is an alternate-world Marvel Zombies comic book series by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Leonard Kirk. This sees Spider-Man having survived (he was infected in the original Marvel Zombies series), and he sets out to protect Franklin Richards and Valeria from their parents’ attempts to turn them. It also has a huge tie-in to the X-Men, with Forge there to help. Also in the series is a huge selection of robot characters, including Punisher, who agreed to be turned into a robot to ensure he couldn’t become a zombie.

With the Fantastic Four and X-Men now in the MCU, this could be a great storyline to show their addition to the Marvel Zombies lore as well. Not only that, but it could offer a look at the death of Galactus, one of the most powerful characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it is his rotting corpse that carries what is keeping the Fantastic Four and other heroes zombified. It is a found-family story, and even if the series replaces Spider-Man with Kamala Khan, it could offer a great way to keep her involved, even with the other heroes’ names in the titles.

1) The Zombie Galacti

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If there is one story that would be perfect for The Last Guardian, it is the plot from the original series that saw the creation of the Zombie Galacti. This would be the pitch-perfect story to have someone from the Guardians of the Galaxy show up as the last hope to save the universe. Marvel Zombies #1-5 (2005-2006) by Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips has most of Earth’s heroes turn into ravenous zombies and destroy everything in their path. The Silver Surfer arrives on Earth as Galactus’ herald, and the zombies kill and consume him as well, taking his Power Cosmic.

When Galactus arrives, they also kill him and eat him, and several of the heroes gain his Power Cosmic, becoming the Galacti. When they realize there is nothing left on Earth to eat, they leave the planet and travel through the universe, eating lives on other planets, devastating the entire universe. They eventually try to find a way to travel through the multiverse to consume all known universes, and the story here is how to stop them from wiping out all humanity. The Last Guardian could show the cosmos’ final protector as the Galacti start their mission to wipe out all life.

What do you want to see from the upcoming Marvel Zombies specials on Disney+? Let us know which stories you would like to see play out in the comments below.