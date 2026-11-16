5 Mutant Clones That the MCU Could Introduce With Mister Sinister On the Way

The X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and the first main villain is going to be Mister Sinister. The biggest thing to note about Mister Sinister is that he is a master at cloning, and almost all of his stories in comics are about cloning mutants and even himself. The fact is that the Mister Sinister in comics is not the original Nathaniel Essex, but is instead a clone of him, and that wasn’t the only clone that the villain made of himself over the years. These cloning stories are also among the biggest in X-Men history, whether it is creating Madelyne Pryor or attempting to destroy Krakoa.

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Of course, Mister Sinister isn’t the only person to create clones in the Marvel Universe. There have been clones from the future who have almost destroyed the present day, and there are clones who have become heroes as well, making these such a huge part of the Marvel mutant universe. Any of these would fit perfectly in the MCU.

5) Stryfe

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Stryfe made a cameo in The New Mutants #86 (1989) by Louise Simonson and Rob Liefeld. He made his first full appearance in The New Mutants #87. In the X-Men comics, Scott Summers sent his son Nathan into the future to find a cure for the techno-organic virus that Apocalypse infected the baby with. Knowing Cable’s importance, Mother Askani created a backup clone of the baby just in case Cable didn’t survive. That clone was Stryfe.

Apocalypse kidnapped the clone and named him Stryfe, planning to use him as a host body, but changed his mind when he learned the child was a clone. Because Stryfe was discarded when Cable survived, he grew up with a hatred of the hero and spent years as a mutant terrorist. His telepathy and telekinesis are stronger than Cable’s because he was never infected with the techno-organic virus, and genetic experiments gave him superhuman strength and durability. If Mister Sinister’s plot focuses on Scott Summers and Jean Grey, like in the comics, Stryfe is a possibility.

4) Fantomex

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Fantomex is a unique case because he didn’t start out as a clone. Fantomex debuted in New X-Men #128 (2002) by Grant Morrison and Igor Kordey. Instead of being a clone, Fantomex started out as an escaped Weapon Plus experiment designed as a mutant-hunting super-sentinel, born to a techno-organic mother fertilized with nanomachines, and raised in an artificial environment called the World. However, the cloning came later in his existence.

He uses E.V.A., a saucer-shaped techno-organic external nervous system that flies, reshapes, and fires energy. He also uses misdirection illusions, enhanced reflexes, healing, and marksmanship. After the Skinless Man killed him, E.V.A. cloned him, and his three brains split into three separate people: Weapon XIII, Cluster, and Fantomex. Fantomex could be a great addition to the MCU as a Weapon X clone, which could help him fit into whatever Marvel has planned for Wolverine’s corner of the X-Men’s world.

3) Joseph

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Joseph first appeared in a cameo in X-Men #46 (1995) by Scott Lobdell and Andy Kubert. His full debut came in Uncanny X-Men #327 by Lobdell and Roger Cruz, where he showed up as a man with magnetic powers and no memory who looked just like Magneto. The truth is that the teleporter Astra created him as a younger clone of Magneto for revenge and sent Joseph to kill Magneto. That said, most people assumed he was Magneto for a long time before this origin was revealed.

Joseph has Magneto’s magnetic abilities, with more raw power but less skill and finesse than the original. He joined the X-Men to fight Onslaught, and then he fought in the “Magneto War,” where he merged with Earth’s magnetosphere to neutralize a magnetic storm, dying in the process. At the moment, there is no Magneto in the X-Men’s MCU reboot, but bringing in Joseph as a clone could be a great misdirect.

2) Stepford Cuckoos

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The Stepford Cuckoos debuted in New X-Men #118 (2001) by Grant Morrison and Ethan Van Sciver. They were grown from more than a thousand ova taken from Emma Frost while she lay in a coma after the Sentinel attack that killed her Hellions students. The only survivors were then named Celeste, Esme, Irma, Phoebe, and Sophie. They also come from the Weapon Plus program and were designed by Sublime to be mutant killers.

The Stepford Cuckoos have a telepathic group mind that grows stronger the closer the sisters are, plus telekinesis and the ability to turn into invulnerable diamond bodies. They are, basically, five teenage versions of Emma Frost. Two of them died. Sophie died stopping Quentin Quire’s riot after using the drug Kick, and Xorn later killed Esme during “Planet X.” However, they were brought back thanks to the Resurrection Protocol on Krakoa. With Samara Weaving cast as Emma Frost, bringing in the Stepford Cuckoos is a possibility.

1) Madelyne Pryor

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The most famous clone in X-Men history is Madelyne Pryor. Mister Sinister had plans for Scott Summers and Jean Grey, and he wanted to manipulate them into having a baby that he believed would have the power to beat Apocalypse. After Jean Grey died in “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” Sinister sent a clone he had created and programmed to believe she was a human named Madelyne Pryor to meet Scott and fall in love with him. They married and had a baby named Nathan Summers, completing Sinister’s plans.

Madelyne Pryor debuted in Uncanny X-Men #168 (1983) by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith. After the baby was born, and following Jean Grey’s return from the dead, Sinister sent the Marauders to kill Madelyne and steal the baby. Eventually, Madelyne realized the truth about herself and then developed psychic powers and sorcery, becoming the Goblin Queen. With Sadie Sink already in the MCU as Jean Grey, Marvel could plan out a way for Sinister to bring in Madelyne and make her the most likely clone to disrupt the X-Men’s lives.

Which clones do you want to see appear in the MCU when the X-Men arrive? Let us know your favorite mutant clone stories in the comments below.