Sidekicks have been an important part of adventures stories for millennia, so when DC Comics introduced Robin in 1940, it was just more fully embracing the mythological roots of the superhero. Since then, DC and Marvel Comics have created a variety of sidekicks, with some of the most popular ever often starting out as junior partners to the world’s greatest heroes. Sidekicks are all about potential; their mentors train them so they can join the fight against evil, passing on what they’ve learned to the next generation. Often times, sidekicks are on the same power/skill level of their mentors, mostly because it makes it easier for them to train.

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However, there have been times when heroes chose a sidekick who ended up outclassing them. These sidekicks sometimes had training before they started or tapped into greater sources of power as time went on. Other times, the heroes recruit a more powerful sidekick to help train them. While we all can name sidekicks that obviously outclass their mentors, there are others who don’t look the part, which makes it all the more surprising. These five comic sidekicks are more powerful than the heroes training them, but you’d never know it by looking at them.

5) Impulse

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Bart Allen was introduced during Mark Waid’s ’90s run on The Flash. He was meant to be the new speedster sidekick, but the character made a pretty big splash right away, and was moved over to his own book. Bart is the grandson of Barry Allen from the 31st century (Barry went to the future after “The Trial of Barry Allen”, where Iris was, and they started a family, birthing the Tornado Twins before Barry died in Crisis), born with the Speed Force and raised in virtual reality. He was the ultimate ADHD kid.

Bart wasn’t Kid Flash, though, at least not back then. He wasn’t the Flash’s sidekick. Instead, he was being trained by two of the oldest speedsters on the planet – Jay Garrick, who he was living with in Keystone City, and Max Mercury, the Zen speedster who had posited the existence of the Speed Force years before it was discovered. While Jay and Max are both potent heroes, they’re more skilled than powerful. Bart’s connection to the Speed Force was much more powerful than theirs, allowing him to outpace his mentors when he really turned on the power.

4) Damian Wayne

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Damian Wayne is the son of Batman and Talia al Ghul, the heir to the Demon’s Head and the mantle of the Dark Knight. He was introduced in the classic “Batman and Son”, a story that seemingly ended with his death. However, it was only the beginning for young Damian. He’d stay in the shadows until his father’s “death” in Final Crisis, when he tried to step up as the heir of the Bat. However, he was 12, which meant that he was more suited for another Bat-mantle – that of Robin. Damian ended up becoming the Boy Wonder when Dick Grayson took over as Batman, with the two of them forming a different Dynamic Duo.

Damian was trained almost from birth by his mother to be better than both his grandfather and father. I think saying that Damian is better than Bruce might be a stretch – although he probably has the potential to be – however, he was more skilled than his first mentor, Dick. Grayson is one of the best superheroes out there, but Damian was his superior in numerous ways. Dick knew it too, and treated Damian with respect, helping him become a a better person and hero.

3) Tempest

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Once upon a time, Aquaman needed a sidekick. Instead of calling him Aquaboy, which isn’t great but not that bad, they decided to go another direction and Aqualad was born. That name was terrible – made worse by the fact that his real name was Garth – and he’d become one of the least popular DC sidekicks of them all. He couldn’t even get onto the New Teen Titans and he was one of the founding members of the original group. The death of Aquagirl during Crisis left him adrift and he faded away with the rest of the Aquaman mythos in the late ’80s. However, Peter David’s brilliant Aquaman (Vol. 4) salvaged the character, with Garth getting a chance to reach his highest potential.

Atlantis was once the home of humanity’s magic back before it sank, so Atlanteans mages are especially powerful. It was eventually revealed that Garth was a powerful magic user and he ended up becoming Tempest (go look up his red and black costume at the time – he looked amazing). While Arthur’s aqua-telepathy and superhuman physicality made him powerful, Tempest’s magic gave him the greater potential. Of course, since Arthur has connected to the Blue, he’s certainly more powerful than Garth, but there was a long time that Tempest was more powerful than Aquaman.

2) Cassandra Cain

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Cassandra Cain is the daughter of two of the greatest assassins of them all, David Cain and Lady Shiva. She was trained to enter the family business and Cain went to some extremes to make his daughter deadly. He wouldn’t speak at all around her, forcing her to learn to read body language to figure out what people wanted or were going to do next. This made her amazing martial artist, allowing her to predict her foes’ move and use the perfect counter against them. She didn’t want to be a killer though, and ended up escaping to Gotham City, which had been ravaged by disease and an earthquake.

During this time, Huntress was dressing as Batman, creating rumors of a new Batgirl. Cass would end up taking up the costume after Huntress dropped it and joined the Bat-Family. Cass was trained by Barbara Gordon to be a hero, but everyone knew that she could waste Barbara even if she wasn’t in the wheelchair at that point (and that’s saying something, because Barbara as Oracle was known for destroying everyone who thought she was a pushover because she was paralyzed). Even Batman caught those hands. Well, “caught” is the wrong thing because it implies that he could do anything about it, which he can’t. Cass is a better fighter even than the Dark Knight, making her one of the most potent martial artists of them all.

1) Alpha

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Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero and quickly became one of the most popular superheroes ever. However, Spidey was a teen when he started, so he was a bit too young for a sidekick. Over the years, the Wall-Crawler would get partners, heroes who fought alongside him, but rarely ever had what would be considered his own sidekick. In the 2000s, he ended up joining the Avengers and becoming a more important hero than ever, which would eventually lead to him getting a sidekick, the teen known as Alpha.

Andy Maguire was at Horizon Labs and ended up in a lab accident that was similar to Peter’s. However, instead of getting spider powers or something like that, he ended up gaining a measure of control over cosmic energies. Andy became Alpha and Spider-Man ended up working with the young hero, showing him the ropes. However, Alpha was never very popular with readers and has been fighting crime in Pittsburgh, far away from the center of the Marvel Universe.

What sidekicks do you do you think outclass their mentors? Do they look the part? Sound off in the comment section below.