7 Times Spider-Man Proved He’s the Most Relatable Hero in Comics

Let’s be honest: if any superhero truly earns the title of the most relatable hero in comics, it’s Marvel’s Spider-Man. From the very beginning, Peter Parker was designed to be an everyday hero, someone who faces the same struggles as the average person. Sure, he swings through New York as Spider-Man, but underneath the mask, he’s a young man juggling school, work, relationship all while trying to keep New York City safe from the bad guys. What makes Spider-Man so compelling isn’t just his superpowers, but his vulnerability, his emotional struggles, and the way he keeps trying, even when life knocks him down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He’s not perfect, and that’s exactly what makes him the most relatable superhero in Marvel Comics. So, let’s web swing on over to seven unforgettable comic book moments where Spider-Man proved he’s not just a superhero–but a human being, flaws and all.

7) He Was Bullied in School

Everyone knows that being bullied in school sucks. Many people have been bullied in their life, at some point. This is no different for Peter Parker either, as him being bullied in school as a part of his lore as a character is one of the earliest examples from his life that demonstrates Peter’s relatability. He’s the awkward, overachieving teen who gets mocked in the hallway — which, for the latter experience, anyway, sadly isn’t all that uncommon. Even superheroes get bullied, apparently, and that makes Peter feel like one us.

6) He’s Struggled to Pay Rent

Peter Parker is no Tony Stark — he wasn’t born into wealth and definitely doesn’t have the millions to casually pour into high-tech suits or luxury gadgets. Instead, Peter’s just trying to make ends meet while living in one of the most expensive cities in the world. His constant struggle to hold down a job, pay rent, and still find time to be a superhero is one of the many things that make him relatable. Most people can barely afford groceries these days, let alone housing and Peter’s right there with them. Well, except for the fact that he’s still Spider-Man, of course. Still, the idea of one of the best-known and best-loved heroes having the same financial challenges as the rest of us is oddly comforting.

5) He Has Romantic Troubles

Ah, love, both a cruel mistress and a tempting delight, all in one even for a superhero like Spider-Man. In The Amazing Spider-Man, for example, Peter breaks up with Mary Jane because he’s afraid she’ll get hurt by being close to him, and while his fears are tied to him being Spider-Man, these are no less relatable to others. People often push away those they care about — not always for selfish reasons, but to protect them. Whether it’s fear of commitment, or concern for another’s well-being, though, the struggles of romance is one that resonates with many.

4) He Gets Fired

So, who hasn’t been fired? Spider-Man? Think again. The New York web-slinger holds onto jobs like someone clumsily grips a stick of butter: not well. In Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man, Peter gets fired from his tech job, not because he’s bad at it, but because being Spider-Man constantly interferes, making it hard for him to show up on time or at all. It doesn’t help either that he needs the money; the man lives paycheck to paycheck. Still, unlike nepo baby billionaires like Tony Stark, Peter’s struggle is one everyone can relate to.

3) He Has Impostor Syndrome

Imposter syndrome is the worst, and even Spider-Man himself has faced it. Like in The Amazing Spider-Man when Peter begins to experience these feelings after starting his own company, wondering to himself if he even deserves this success in the first place. It isn’t all that difficult to see why Peter feels like this, either, as the character comes from humble beginnings and has a lack of self-confidence. For that reason, alone, Peter Parker has always had the potential for being relatable, and even continues to later on in life, demonstrating the lengths that his relatability will go, even when he is technically “wining at life.”

2) He Calls it Quits

Burn out is real, and Spider-Man knows it firsthand. In The Amazing Spider-Man, Peter tosses out his costume, leading to the iconic “Spider-Man No More!” panel. It’s rare to see any superhero call it quits, but with Peter, on the other hand, it’s easy to understand why. Being Spider-Man means constantly sacrificing his personal time with loved ones, daily routine, and any sense of normalcy. He’s always on call, pulled away at a moment’s notice to protect New York City. So it’s no surprise that, like anyone under that kind of pressure, Peter would decide to walk away. We’d probably want to quit, too.

1) Having to do it All

Wanting it all — wealth, love, and happiness — is a common desire. Even Spider-Man feels this, as much of his comic arc explores his efforts to balance being both Peter Parker and Spider-Man. The real issue, though, is the complications that come with trying to manage everything at once. Peter has to do it all, and that alone creates constant stress. It’s an exhausting reality that many people face every day. So it’s oddly comforting to know, then, that even a superhero like Spider-Man struggles with the same impossible balancing that facing most, every, single, day.