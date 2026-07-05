5 Great Batman Mysteries that Aren’t The Long Halloween, & #3 Would Be Perfect for the DCU

Batman is well-known as the World’s Greatest Detective, and, as one of the faces of DC, he’s starred in more than his fair share of mysteries. The entire company is named after its detective stories, after all, and since Batman is their most published character, it only makes sense that he has been in countless noir stories. The Dark Knight is at his best when he’s chasing down a good mystery, and his greatest and most popular stories reflect that. The Long Halloween is one of Batman’s most universally acclaimed and best-known stories, and it’s all about Batman tackling a mystery that brings him into conflict with all of his villains.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While The Long Halloween is definitely his most popular mystery, Batman has solved a whole lot more cases than just that, and some of them are just as entertaining. Some are even much better mysteries, if I do say so myself. So, today, we’re taking a look at five of Batman’s best, underrated mysteries that always get overshadowed by the much more popular options. All of these mysteries show off Batman’s detective skills in the best ways, and I cannot recommend them enough. With all that said, let’s dive right into dissecting Batman’s best mysteries.

5) “Bruce Wayne: Murderer Turned Fugitive”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This story was a mystery that struck at the heart of Batman and the entire Bat-Family. Bruce and his newest partner, Sasha Bordeaux, returned home one night to find Bruce’s ex-girlfriend murdered in Wayne Manor and the police on their way. Bruce’s only alibi was being Batman, but what made matters even worse was that the evidence against him was so concrete that even some of the Bat-Family started to wonder if he did it. Things only got even more complicated when Bruce busted out of prison and decided to cut his civilian identity out of the picture entirely, leading to a massive fight that nearly tore the family apart.

This series not only features a thrilling mystery that plays perfectly off of then-recent Batman comics, but also takes apart one of the worst misconceptions about the Dark Knight. This explores the idea of Bruce Wayne being nothing more than a mask for Batman, only to flip that idea on its head and show exactly why Bruce Wayne is the heart that Batman cannot live without. This wonderful story is all about learning to face yourself and your family to become the hero they see you as, and it’s a full Bat-Family investigation that gives them all time to shine.

4) Batman Confidential #49 — “Work That’s Never Done”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This is a much smaller-scale mystery than any of the others on this list, but it’s still a wonderful little romp. It’s practically a day-in-the-life story for the Dark Knight. Instead of following him as he chases a major villain or battles a giant threat to mankind, it shows Batman tackling a single 911 call. He traces it, discovers a murder, and then pieces together what happened to bring the criminal to justice. It’s short and sweet, but the real power comes from just how small the events really are.

It’s easy to get lost in the dramatic, bombastic atmosphere of Batman’s villains as they mow down people like they’re extras in a movie, but this story shows how much emphasis Batman places on a single human life and a single, isolated crime. It’s really fun to see the legendary Caped Crusader face a shockingly realistic murder mystery, ending with him shutting the case and heading off to tackle yet another 911 call in the same night. This is a glimpse into Batman’s everyday, and it deepens our appreciation for everything that he does.

3) “Dead Reckoning”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

“Hush” is often called one of Batman’s greatest mysteries, and it serves as an excellent trip through Batman’s entire rogues gallery, which is the perfect way for new fans to get to know the status quo and dip their toes into Batman. However, “Dead Reckoning” is everything that “Hush” wanted to be and then some. An imposter Killer Moth was found dead with one of Two-Face’s coins left at the scene. The problem is that Two-Face was still at Arkham, and that this coin was marred on both sides. Soon, all of Batman’s villains were dragged into the crossfire, devolving into utter chaos.

This story juggles a bunch of powerful personalities and iconic villains, but it does so flawlessly. Its mystery is infinitely compelling, and the way it integrates the villains into it is nothing short of astonishing. Genuinely, the only thing that “Hush” has over “Dead Reckoning” is the art, as it’s darn near impossible to beat Jim Lee’s art, especially during that time period. Still, this story is the perfect way to get to know a huge section of Batman’s greatest villains and will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

2) “Bat Murderer”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This storyline follows Batman solving a murder, but with the massive twist that Batman himself is thought to be the murderer. The reason? Not some two-bit frame job, but the fact that Batman himself was seen pulling the trigger and shooting Talia al Ghul in the head. Batman himself confirmed this, only saying that the gun moved his arm and fired on its own. Batman spent the story trying to prove that this was some kind of masterful framing, while the rest of the characters, and even the Dark Knight himself, started to wonder if he really did just snap.

This story is an emotionally charged mystery that challenges Batman down to his very core. Not only must he confront the possibility that he committed murder, but also that his beloved Talia was the victim. The stakes had never been personally higher for Bruce, and his crusade to prove his innocence and the eventual explanation for how everything happened is an awesome event that could only ever happen in a comic book that takes itself just seriously enough to still have fun.

1) Batman: Dark Patterns

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This isn’t a single-story recommendation but instead a twelve-issue series. The newest entry on our list, Dark Patterns is made up of four three-issue mysteries set during Batman’s early years. Each mystery is equal parts grounded and fantastic, challenging Batman to make sense of what so often seems to be magical or mystical elements. This entire series centers around Batman trying to make sense out of a city that seems hellbent on operating on magical logic, with each story being loosely connected by recurring themes. Of course, each story is entirely self-contained and can be enjoyed on its own, but reading them all together is a next-level experience.

This is peak noir Batman. He’s a very human character with realistic limitations, but also a force of nature who pushes himself to solve the mysteries with deep, methodical thinking and structured approaches. This series perfectly rides the line of supernatural and realistic, operating in that wonderful in-between where Batman excels so perfectly. Every story in this series is a treat, and I cannot recommend it enough to anyone looking for a story that captures the mysterious, gritty, but distinctly superheroic mystery experience that only Batman stories can.

Which underrated Batman mystery is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!